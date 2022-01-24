Submit Release
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt Sues Nine Additional Schools to Halt Mask Mandate Policies

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt today filed suit against nine more school districts to halt their illegal mask mandate policies. Districts that were sued include: Bayless, Jennings, Lexington, Kirkwood, Ritenour, Hancock Place, Special School District of St. Louis, Meramec Valley, and University City.

“As we’ve made clear from the beginning, the power to make health decisions for their children should be in the hands of parents, not bureaucrats. Today I’m filing nine more lawsuits against school districts that are illegally enforcing mask mandates on schoolchildren,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “Masking children all day in school is ineffective and these endless pandemic restrictions lead to lasting, negative psychological impacts on children and teens. This is a fight worth fighting, and I’m not going to back down.”   On Friday of last week, the Missouri Attorney General’s Office filed suit against 36 school districts to halt mask mandates, including: Francis Howell, Park Hill, Columbia, Fort Zumwalt, Lee’s Summit, Holden, Affton, Liberty, Jefferson City, St. Charles, Kansas City, Waynesville, Hazelwood, Raytown, Kingsville, Rockwood, Hickman Mills, Ladue, Center, Dunklin R-V, Independence, Lindbergh, Grandview, Fox C-6, North Kansas City, Ferguson-Florissant, Maplewood, Clayton, St. Louis City, Parkway, Brentwood, Valley Park, Pattonville, Webster Groves, Warrensburg, and Mehlville.   The total number of active lawsuits against school districts illegally enforcing mask mandates filed by the Attorney General’s Office is 45.   The petitions filed today can be found here:

