Americord® Develops CryoMaxx™ Cord Tissue Processing: Unlocking the Full Potential of the Umbilical Cord
Americord® develops CryoMaxx™ Cord Tissue Processing, a new method created to maximize the use of umbilical cord tissue for surgical and therapeutic treatments.
CryoMaxx™ processing truly unlocks the full potential of the umbilical cord. With CryoMaxx™ processing, families can use their child’s cord tissue stem cells for a wider range of therapeutic uses.””NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Americord Registry® announces the development of CryoMaxx™ Cord Tissue Processing, a new processing method designed to maximize the use of umbilical cord tissue for surgical and therapeutic treatments.
— Ankur Gandhi, PhD, Vice President of Research & Development of Americord
CryoMaxx™ Cord Tissue Processing uses a minimal manipulation method that enables the cord tissue to retain its inherent multipotent cells, growth factors, and cytokines. The cord tissue is then cryopreserved as a membrane containing living cells and bioactive factors and stored in multiple vials, which ensures the potential for multiple applications.
“Our new processing method truly unlocks the full potential of the umbilical cord,” Ankur Gandhi, PhD, Vice President of Research & Development of Americord says. “Many blood banks focus only on the MSCs in cord tissue and pre-process them prior to cryopreservation, which limits a family’s future treatment options. With CryoMaxx™ processing, our families can use their child’s cord tissue stem cells for a wider range of therapeutic uses.”
Americord’s CryoMaxx™ Cord Tissue Processing comes on the heels of the successful launch of their New York City cell and tissue processing center and research & development laboratory in late 2021.
“At Americord, we are always staying up-to-date with the latest technology advancements and scientific research in the stem cell industry,” Martin Smithmyer, CEO of Americord Registry says. “With the launch of our new lab, our team is focused on creating a new generation of innovative products and processes that will provide solutions to families facing challenging clinical needs. CryoMaxx™ is the first of many such innovations developed in our state-of-the-art laboratory.”
Since 2008, Americord has aimed to improve and extend human life, leading the field with cutting edge and proprietary cell and tissue based therapeutics and services, including the cryopreservation of stem cells for newborns and their families for future therapeutic use.
About Americord
Americord is the industry leader in preserving stem cells from umbilical cord blood, umbilical cord tissue, and the amniotic membrane of the placenta, allowing parents to help keep their families healthy for life by preserving cells for future use. Americord also develops therapeutics from these tissues to improve clinical outcomes for the general population. Americord is registered with the FDA and is committed to operating within the highest ethical and regulatory standards.
