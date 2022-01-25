Ally Biotech Expands Team with Product Development Specialists from Mainstream CPG and Cannabis Sectors
I’m excited to work for a company that is shaping the future of cannabis retail through its oral delivery technologies.”PAYSON, ARIZONA, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ally Biotech, a provider of leading-edge bioactive delivery solutions for cannabinoids, today announced the appointment of Jim Mackowiak as Vice President of Operations and Francis Baczek as Vice President of Business Development. Mackowiak and Baczek bring valuable experience in natural and alternative product formulation and will play key roles in advancing Ally Biotech’s go-to-market cannabis offerings.
Headquartered in Payson, Arizona, Ally Biotech specializes in liposomal encapsulation through its patented Lipofusion™ delivery matrix. The company will break ground on a flagship manufacturing facility in Arizona in Q1 2022 with Mackowiak and Baczek leading the launch of new product formulations later this year.
Mackowiak began his career at Revlon Consumer Products and then dedicated more than 15 years in the dietary supplement and food industries. He has helped create dozens of bulk and encapsulated powders, liquid concentrates, and other wellness formulations before transitioning to the cannabis space.
“I’m excited to work for a company that is shaping the future of cannabis retail through its oral delivery technologies. I look forward to accelerating the launch of new rapid onset formulations at Ally Biotech to bring more consistent and effective options to consumers,” stated Mackowiak.
Beyond Mackowiak’s mainstream CPG background, Baczek brings significant product development experience in the medical cannabis sector. Since 2013, he has been formulating precision-dosed edibles as lead cannabis chef for Uncle Herb’s Health Center, a licensed Arizona operator. Baczek is credited with developing several popular culinary infused brands for the company and is tasked with diversifying the portfolio at Ally Biotech with new medical and adult-use products.
“The rapid growth of the cannabis industry demands retail innovation for a broader consumer base. At Ally Biotech we’re invested in science to create game changing Arizona products that can compete on a national level,” said Baczek.
According to the Arizona Department of Revenue, combined state cannabis sales totaled more than $1.23 billion through the first 11 months of 2021. MJBizDaily predicts adult-use sales in the state could drive combined annual revenue to $3 billion in 2025.
About Ally Biotech:
Headquartered in Payson, Arizona, Ally Biotech offers bioactive delivery solutions to leading manufacturers and dispensaries of cannabis products. The Company’s patented Lipofusion™ delivery technology combines nanotechnology and liposomal science to speed product differentiation and innovation. Ally Biotech offers product development services, and manufacturing-ready, water soluble Lipofusion™ THC that can be utilized as a raw ingredient in powder or liquid form in a variety of products. All of the company’s products undergo rigorous testing for purity, potency, safety and efficacy at third-party laboratories. For more information, visit AllyBiotech.com.
