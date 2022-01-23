On 01/16/2022, Tr. Bourdelais stopped Tiago Fernandes de Oliveira for operation on I-95 in Gray. Upon further investigation, it was determined the operator did not have a valid license. His vehicle was towed, and the operator was summonsed for Operating without a License.

On 01/19/2022, Tr. Ellis assisted Tr. Gleaton (Troop B) with a motor vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle on I-295. One of the involved drivers, Jackie Piasecki (39) of Biddeford was found to be impaired. Tr. Gleaton completed the investigation, charging her with operating under the influence.

On 01/20/2022, Sgt. Wilkinson and Tr. Welch responded to the Biddeford area of the Turnpike. South Berwick PD stopped an erratic operations vehicle before Troopers responded to the scene and took the traffic/investigation stop over. The operator was put through SFSTs and subsequently arrested and charged with OUI. The operator was not able to perform a breath test, so a blood draw was completed. Results are pending.

On 01/21/2022, Tr. Ellis contacted Igor Kostiuk (57) of New York on the ME turnpike southbound in South Portland. He was found to be extremely fatigued and lacking a commercial driver’s license. A commercial inspection was conducted identifying numerous other violations. He was summonsed and placed out of service.

On 01/23/2022, Tr. Keim stopped Corina Page (19) of South Portland for traveling 102 MPH. She was issued a summons for criminal speeding.