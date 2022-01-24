More about Three Arrested for Methamphetamine Charges in Cairo, GA

Submit Release
Cairo, GA (January 24, 2022) – On Friday, January 21, 2022, the GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office and Grady County Sheriff’s Office arrested Alton Jermain Byrden, age 47, and Wendy Rena Byrden, age 51, for trafficking methamphetamine, five counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count theft by receiving stolen property. Justin Adam Williamson, age 33, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine. 

An investigation of Alton Byrden distributing methamphetamine in Grady County, GA, led to a search warrant being executed at 3188 State Route 188, Lot 2, Cairo, GA. As a result of the search warrant, approximately three ounces of methamphetamine and five firearms were seized. Alton Byrden, Wendy Byrden, and Williamson were transported to the Grady County Jail.

The GBI Southwestern Regional Drug Enforcement Office is in Albany, Georgia and services 42 counties in Southwest Georgia. The office is a collaborative effort between the GBI, the Albany Police Department, the Dougherty County Sheriff’s Office, the Dougherty County Police Department, the Dougherty County District Attorney’s Office, the Colquitt County Sheriff’s Office, and the Americus Police Department and is partially funded with Byrne/JAG grant funds.

Tips can be submitted to the GBI by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Booking photos can be obtained from the Grady County Jail.

 

