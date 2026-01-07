Hiawassee, GA (January 6, 2026) – The GBI has arrested and charged former Towns County Deputy Andrew Glass with Theft by Conversion, Violation of Oath of Office, and False Statements.

On Friday December 19, 2025, Towns County Sheriff Anthony Coleman requested that the GBI conduct an independent investigation into two guns missing from the Towns County Sheriff’s Office gun inventory. The investigation led to the recovery of one of the missing guns and Glass’ arrest.

Glass will be booked into the Towns County Detention Center.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Towns County Sheriff’s Office at 706-896-4444 or the GBI Regional Investigative Office in Cleveland, GA at 706-348-4866. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Enotah Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution.