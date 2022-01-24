Material Informatics Market Size to Surpass US$ 782.2 Mn by 2030

The global material informatics market size is expected to surpass around US$ 782.2 million by 2030 from estimated at US$ 72.2 million in 2020 with a growing at a CAGR of 26.9% from 2021 and 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Tokyo, Jan. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Precedence Research, the global material informatics market size was worth at USD 91.7 million in 2021. Materials informatics is the application of data centric methodologies to material science research and development. This can take many forms and affect every aspect of research and development. Materials informatics is primarily built on the use of data infrastructures and machine learning solutions to create novel materials, discover materials for a certain purpose, and optimize how they are tested.



Several applications and end user sectors have begun to apply comparable design techniques. The increased innovations in artificial intelligence driven solutions from other industries is due to the factors such as technological advancements, massive advancements in data infrastructures, and improved awareness and understanding of technologies.

In recent years, the application of materials informatics to find novel attractive materials has been successful. One significant example is the discovery of new super hard materials. The existing materials, such as osmium and rhenium, are utilized in abrasives and cutting tools, but they need high synthetic conditions or contain very rare elements.

The artificial intelligence has been proposed in almost every industry. Although material science research and development is behind the curve and faces numerous industry specific challenges, the opportunities are beginning to emerge, and the potential impact is considerable.

Global Materials Informatics Market Report Highlights:

North America dominated the global materials informatics market with the highest revenue share in the year 2020 owing to high technology penetration rate in the region

with the highest revenue share in the year 2020 owing to high technology penetration rate in the region The Asia Pacific anticipated to register the fastest growth rate over the forthcoming years due to rising internal research & development activity in the Asian companies

Based on material, inorganics materials led the global materials informatics market with the highest revenue share of approximately 50% in the year 2020

On the basis of application, electronics segment captured significant revenue share in the year 2020 because of the notable investments made for the internal R&D among the companies in the industry

COVID-19 Impact Analysis:

The spread of COVID-19 in the start of 2020 has disrupted the operation of several industries including material science and research sector as well

During COVID-19, the focus of the government bodies along with the reputed companies had shifted towards the study of the COVID-19 virus, their features and cure that hampered the research on materials

Further, country lockdown and social distancing norms have significantly impacted the industry operations across various sectors





Global Materials Informatics Market News:

In December 2021, Boston Micro Fabrication (BMF), a specialistcompany in microscale 3D printing systems and 4D Biomaterials, a UK-based companyspecialized in 3D printing materials announced the capability to print micro-scale geometries using 4Degra bioresorbable materials.

In June 2018, Citrine Informatics and BASF announced to collaborate in order to apply Artificial Intelligence (AI) for accelerating the development of new environmental catalyst technologies. Citrine Informatics is an advanced platform that uses the power of AI for bringing new materials faster in the market.

