Bitget Wallet Launches Pharos and CESS Testnet Campaigns, Distributing 200,000 Tokens

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , the leading non-custodial crypto wallet, has launched two new testnet campaigns in collaboration with blockchain infrastructure projects Pharos and CESS. The initiatives will distribute a total of 200,000 testnet tokens to participants, part of the company's broader push to support early-stage ecosystem engagement through simplified onchain access.

Pharos is a revolutionary Layer 1 blockchain platform that sets new benchmarks in decentralized technology with its extreme performance and scalability. CESS is a data value infrastructure, offering secure, scalable, and programmable storage and delivery for AI, DePIN, and Web3 applications. Both projects are currently in public testing and are using token incentives to drive user activity and network feedback.

The Pharos campaign runs from June 13 to July 13 and offers 100,000 PHRS test tokens. CESS is conducting two campaigns: one distributing 100,000 tCESS test tokens from June 13 to July 13, and a separate task-based campaign running from June 13 to June 20 with an additional $50,000 worth of CESS tokens allocated to a reward pool. The reward pool, offered exclusively through Bitget Wallet, is expected to be distributed after the project's token launch (TGE). All campaigns are accessible directly within Bitget Wallet, with no external forms or social logins required.

Launched earlier this year, Bitget Wallet's Testnet Faucet Center serves as a dedicated interface for accessing testnet campaigns across multiple blockchain networks. Designed to reduce friction in user onboarding, it allows participants to claim tokens, complete tasks, and track progress in real time—without needing third-party integrations. The platform is part of Bitget Wallet's broader strategy to position itself as a gateway for users exploring new protocols and participating in early-stage blockchain ecosystems.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is a non-custodial crypto wallet designed to make crypto simple and secure for everyone. With over 80 million users, it brings together a full suite of crypto services, including swaps, market insights, staking, rewards, DApp exploration, and payment solutions. Supporting 130+ blockchains and millions of tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges. Backed by a $300+ million user protection fund, it ensures the highest level of security for users' assets. Its vision is Crypto for Everyone — to make crypto simpler, safer, and part of everyday life for a billion people.

