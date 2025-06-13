Elite Capital & Co. Limited Moves to 1 Cornhill After 12 Years at 33 St. James Square Amid Financial Sector Expansion

LONDON, June 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. George Matharu, President and CEO of Elite Capital & Co. Limited, announced today that Elite Capital & Co. has relocated its headquarters from 33 St. James Square to the iconic 1 Cornhill, a landmark building in London’s financial district.





“This move marks a pivotal moment in our growth. The expansion of our operations in the financial sector, coupled with the integration of NextGen Industrial Development Fund’s team into Elite Capital & Co. Limited, demanded exceptional scalability. 1 Cornhill provides the ideal environment to accommodate our ambitious vision and reinforce our leadership in global finance,” Mr. George Matharu said.



Elite Capital & Co. Limited is a Financial Management company that provides project-related services, including Management, Consultancy, and Funding, particularly for large infrastructure and mega commercial projects.



Elite Capital & Co. Limited offers a wealth of experience in Banking and Financial transactions and has a range of specialized advisory services for private clients, medium and large corporations as well as governments. It is also the exclusive manager of the Government Future Financing 2030 Program® and NextGen Industrial Development Fund™.



Dr. Faisal Khazaal, Chairman of Elite Capital & Co., added, “Leaving 33 St. James Square is bittersweet, it’s where we built a legacy, sealing landmark deals that shaped our identity. Yet, 1 Cornhill represents a bold new chapter, mirroring Elite Capital’s stature not just in London, but as a global force in finance.”



NextGen Industrial Development Fund redefines industrial financing by replacing debt with equity partnerships, empowering entrepreneurs to build factories without the burden of collateral or loan repayments. Targeting first-time industrialists and global firms expanding into MENA, NextGen provides end-to-end support, from land acquisition and infrastructure construction to cross-border financial solutions, ensuring projects thrive from day one.



As a fund managed by Elite Capital & Co. Limited, NextGen’s innovative model aligns perfectly with Elite Capital’s vision for scalable, risk-shared growth. Together, they bridge the gap between visionary ideas and tangible industrial success, transforming the financial landscape for large-scale projects worldwide.



Mr. George Matharu concluded his statement by saying: “Our new home is more than an address; it’s a testament to our clients, partners, and team who drive our success. We invite you to visit us at 1 Cornhill as we write the next era of excellence.”

Contact Details –

Elite Capital & Co. Limited

1 Cornhill, City of London

England, EC3V 3ND

Telephone: +44 (0) 203 709 5060

SWIFT Code: ELCTGB21

LEI Code: 254900NNN237BBHG7S26

Website: ec.uk.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5b39113-0481-40a1-9206-ad9b0619ebd8

