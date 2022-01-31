LANDAU EUGENE MUPRHY JR. COMES HOME TO WEST VIRGINIA TO THE WORLD-FAMOUS GREENBRIER RESORT
Landau's Fourth album - Landau Live in Vegas
~Tix now available for America's Got Talent winner's concerts on Feb 12 and Feb 19~WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV, UNITED STATES , January 31, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Landau Eugene Murphy Jr., the West Virginia-born Sinatra-and-soul singing sensation who launched his music career as the winner of NBC's "America's Got Talent," returns to the Mountain State for two Saturday dinner shows at the legendary Greenbrier Resort on February 12th and 19th.
Murphy is touring in support of his fourth album, "Landau Live In Las Vegas," recorded at Caesars Palace and released by Cellar Music. Since resuming performances this past summer after an extended downtime due to the pandemic, Landau has performed sold-out shows in New York City, Hollywood, Atlantic City, Las Vegas, Myrtle Beach, Reno, Seattle, and more.
On Valentine's Day weekend, Saturday, Feb 12, romance fans will enjoy a delicious dinner prepared by the Greenbrier's award-winning chefs, followed by the greatest love songs of all time performed by the million-dollar voice that won America's heart on AGT! Landau will serenade you and the one you love as you enjoy dining and dancing at the world-famous Greenbrier Resort with the greatest love songs of all time, including Come Fly With Me, L-O-V-E, The Way You Look Tonight, Unforgettable, My Girl, and many more.
Landau will return to the Greenbrier on Saturday evening, Feb 19, to wrap up his winter residency with a specially produced show saluting Las Vegas and The Rat Pack as well as Classic Soul. Murphy will begin the evening with his unique take on timeless classics from Frank, Dean, Sammy, and more from the Great American Songbook in this special dinner-and-a-show combination. Then, in the second half of the show, Landau will transition from Sinatra to Soul and light up the dance floor with Solid Gold Soul hits from Sam and Dave, the Tempting Temptations, Wicked Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding, and more.
Tickets to both events are available at https://bit.ly/Greenbrierresidency or by calling toll-free 855-453-5858.
About Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.:
Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. is the soul-and-Sinatra singing sensation who first rose to national attention as the season six winner of NBC TV's "America's Got Talent." His debut album "That's Life" spent several weeks atop the Billboard Jazz charts and in the Top 40 overall. He has since released three additional well-received albums (two with Grammy-winning producers), penned an Amazon #1 best-selling memoir, appeared on several network TV shows, had a featured role in a film, was nominated for an NAACP Image Award, named one of the Top Outstanding Young Americans by the United States Jaycees and has toured around the world, performing hundreds of sold-out concerts. During the COVID-19 pandemic and his forced time off the road, Landau turned his attention to his education, went back to school online, and received his high school equivalency diploma three decades after dropping out, proving it's never too late to graduate. Visit him online at www.landaumurphyjr.com.
About The Greenbrier Resort:
Located amid the breathtaking mountains of West Virginia, The Greenbrier is a National Historic Landmark and world-class resort welcoming guests from around the world since 1778. The natural mineral springs that drew the first guests over 235 years ago continue to lure visitors to the resort's 11,000-acre luxury retreat today. With a guest list that includes 28 of our country's 45 Presidents, America's Resort has long been a favorite destination of royalty, celebrities, and business leaders. Today, The Greenbrier invites a new generation to come out and play, enjoy relaxing pastimes, start treasured traditions or set out on amazing adventures together with endless vacation possibilities at The Greenbrier. Learn more at www.greenbrier.com.
