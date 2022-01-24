January 24 - Secretary of State Office’s Electronic Recording Technology Board Reaches $10 million in Awarded Grants to Colorado Counties

Denver, January 24, 2022 - The Electronic Recording Technology Board (ERTB), which is housed in the Secretary of State’s office with the mission of increasing cyber readiness and protecting public records kept by county clerks announced that it has given over $10 million to counties since its inception in 2016 in order to improve their technological infrastructure.

“The ERTB has served as an important resource for counties looking to improve the vital technological systems that help address expanding constituent needs,” said Secretary of State Jena Griswold. “This $10 million has been an important funding lifeline to Colorado counties, particularly those in rural areas of our state.”

The latest round of grants included $484,697.90 to Pueblo County for the completion of the digitization, indexing and on-line access of records, eclipsed the $10 million milestone. For a complete list of all of the counties that have received ERTB grants and what they were used for, click here.

The ERTB was created in 2016 with the mission of developing, maintaining, improving, replacing, or preserving land records systems in our state. The grants help counties, especially in rural Colorado, invest in technological upgrades. Consisting of nine members, the ERTB was created after a working group made up of real estate, title, lending, and legal professionals, as well as county subject-matter experts conducted an evaluation of Colorado’s recording systems.

In 2021, the Secretary of State pursued legislation that was approved by the General Assembly to expand the scope of grants that the ERTB program may award now to include grants for improving the security of counties’ general information technology systems.