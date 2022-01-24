NPI’s Mitch Gould's Long History With Amazon Helps Health & Wellness Brands Reach American Consumers
NPI Founder Placed Major Brands on Amazon’s Virtual Shelves When the E-Commerce Site Added its Health & Wellness Category
I was able to work with these brands to get them onto Amazon’s virtual shelves.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mitch Gould, founder and CEO of Nutritional Products International, has a place in Amazon history.
About 15 years ago, Gould placed major brands and even more products onto the virtual shelves of the new Health and Wellness category that Amazon had launched.
“Amazon was expanding beyond books and electronics when I heard about the new health and wellness category it was creating,” Gould said. “This was a great opportunity.
“I had all these contacts in the health and wellness sector.,” Gould said. “I was able to work with these brands to get them onto Amazon’s virtual shelves.”
Goud said it was a perfect supply and demand partnership.
“I had the supply of high-quality health and wellness products and Amazon wanted them,” he added.
Gould’s company, NPI, works with domestic and international health and wellness brands to sell their products in America. NPI’s competitive advantage is its retail sales experience, e-commerce expertise, and innovative approach to product launches.
“I have more than three decades of retail experience that guided me to develop NPI’s ‘Evolution of Distribution’ system,” Gould said. “When a brand works with NPI, we offer every service they need for a product launch.
“NPI specializes in health and wellness products,” Gould said. “I understand all the challenges that companies face when they launch a product in the U.S.”
That understanding led Gould to develop his ‘Evolution of Distribution” platform, which brings sales, marketing, logistics, and regulatory compliance together under one roof.
“We offer everything health and wellness product manufactures need in a product launch,” Gould said. “We provide a sales team, support staff, logistics, marketing professionals, and a food scientist, who makes sure all the labels meet FDA guidelines.”
Gould said the “Evolution of Distribution” system ties everything into a one-stop, turnkey process.
“We have the knowledge and experience that brands need,” he added
MORE ON NPI AND ITS FOUNDER
NPI is a privately-held company specializing in the retail distribution of nutraceuticals, dietary supplements, functional beverages, and skin-care products. NPI offers a unique, proven approach for product manufacturers worldwide seeking to launch or expand their products' distribution in the U.S. retail market.
Mitch Gould, the founder of NPI, is a third-generation retail distribution and manufacturing professional. Gould developed the "Evolution of Distribution" platform, which provides domestic and international product manufacturers with the sales, marketing, and product distribution expertise required to succeed in the world's largest market -- the United States. In the early 2000s, Gould placed major brands and products on Amazon’s new health and wellness category.
Gould, known as a global marketing guru, also has represented icons from the sports and entertainment worlds such as Steven Seagal, Hulk Hogan, Ronnie Coleman, Roberto Clemente Jr., Chuck Liddell, and Wayne Gretzky.
