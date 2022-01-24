Submit Release
Kinectify and Bounty Sports Full-Service Compliance Partnership

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, U.S.A, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kinectify, a full-service compliance software and advisory company focused on AML in the gaming industry, and Bounty Sports, the world’s first daily fantasy pick’em sports platform, announced a partnership today that provides Bounty Sports a full-suite of compliance software tools, program design, and compliance staffing.

With this partnership, Bounty Sports takes advantage of leading compliance services that scale with the company. As a fantasy sports start-up, Bounty Sports needed the experience of seasoned AML practitioners and modern software, and was seeking a solution that would scale with them and would handle the seasonality of their business. Kinectify was the natural solution. Staffed with leading AML gaming experts and providing modern, cutting-edge AML software, Kinectify is able to offer services that meet clients where they are at today and scale with them over time.

Jess Hodgson, CEO of Bounty Sports said: “Bounty Sports is a rapidly growing daily fantasy sports operator, adding thousands of new users a month. Our compliance and AML requirements have grown exponentially over the last six months and what was once a straightforward internal solution has become extremely time-consuming and costly. Kinectify and its related advisory group give us the resources to be "first in class" and leaders in the industry while reducing the financial and human capital burden of managing this within our own ecosystem. Working with a partner like Kinectify that can bring a higher level of care for our players at a reduced cost for the business and is paramount to Bounty growing responsibly in the industry.”

Joseph Martin, CEO of Kinectify said: “We are excited to serve Bounty Sports and their growing team. As sports gaming continues to emerge, we see many rapidly growing companies that need top-tier compliance services that will make it easy for them to manage their compliance programs more efficiently and consistently while allowing them to quickly scale. We’re excited to be able to provide this service both on the technology and compliance operations sides.”

ABOUT KINECTIFY

Kinectify is a full-service risk management company revolutionizing how compliance is managed in the gaming industry. Founded by an AML analyst at heart and staffed by seasoned gaming risk management practitioners, Kinectify delivers in-depth AML technology and advisory services including outsourced compliance enabling clients to scale and efficiently manage risk.

To learn more about Kinectify and book a demo, visit www.kinectify.com.

ABOUT BOUNTY SPORTS

Bounty Sports is a Daily Fantasy Sports company designed to level the playing field for casual sports fans by offering simple and user-friendly peer to peer sports entertainment contests. Headquartered in London, Ontario, and launched in 2020 by Jess Hodgson and Mark Broxterman, Bounty Sports is currently operational in two countries (Canada and USA), available in the following States, Provinces, and Territories: California, Texas, Florida, Illinois, Georgia, North Carolina, Massachusetts, Maryland, Wisconsin, Minnesota, South Carolina, Kentucky. Oregon. Oklahoma. Utah. Kansas. New Mexico. Nebraska. West Virginia. Rhode Island. South Dakota, North Dakota, Alaska, District of Columbia, Wyoming, British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec, New Brunswick, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island, Newfoundland, Yukon, Northwest Territories, and Nunavut. Bounty Sports is an official partner of SCCG Management.

