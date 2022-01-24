World renown neuroscientists, Dr. Amir Amedi, to kick-off Genius 100 Foundation “GENIUS OF…” webinar series

Inspired by Einstein, “The GENIUS OF..." was created to share a uniquely diverse and unmatched knowledge base

Technological tools, based on the understanding of the human brain, allow us and others to decipher the mysteries of the brain and map it in an unprecedented way” — Dr. Amir Amedi, Founder of Amedi Lab and Genius 100 Visionary

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Genius 100 Foundation will launch “THE GENIUS OF…” webinar series on Thursday, January 27th at 12noon/ET featuring world renown neuroscientist, professor of Psychology, founder of Amedi Lab (a global innovation space dedicated to the study of the human brain) and Genius 100 Visionary.

For this special event, Dr. Amedi will be interviewed by Ambassador Ido Aharoni, who served as Israel's longest-serving Consul General in New York and the Tri-state area for six years, overseeing the operations of Israel’s largest diplomatic mission worldwide, and a global ambassador of Genius 100 Foundation.

''A continuous use of technology can cause cognitive and emotional problems. The challenge we deal with a is how to turn the equation around and use technologies to develop tools that will overcome problems; from hearing and vision problems to emotional problems and also help develop tools to rehabilitate the brain and stop its degeneration. The technological tools, based on the understanding of the human brain allow us and others to decipher the mysteries of the brain and map it in an unprecedented way, “ Dr. Amir Amedi

Recently, Dr. Amedi has given several keynote lectures for global audiences, titled, The Brain as a Healing Tool, to address both the impact and opportunities of omni-present exposure to technology.

One Amedi’s primary discussion points was answering “How touch and sounds can heal your brain and mind?” and sharing how his novel techniques and insights from neuroscience can help fight hearing impairment, seeing impaired, brain degeneration diseases like AD and dementia, anxiety, depression, pain and claustrophobia.

Today, an article titled, "The Israeli lab Where you can hear sights and feel sounds", about his work, was published in Israel21c. https://www.israel21c.org/the-israeli-lab-where-you-can-hear-sights-and-feel-sounds/

“The GENIUS OF…Genius” will be the premier of the series, slated for Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 12PM/ET. The episode will feature Dr. Amir Amedi, as one of the world's foremost authorities on the human brain – and what he discovered while being one of the few scientists in the world to examine Albert Einstein's brain.

Beginning on Thursday, January 27th, 2022, and continuing monthly thereafter, one or more of the esteemed, world-renown Genius 100 Visionaries will spend an hour, in a one-on-one live interview format, to share their unique knowledge and insights on the topic they have become globally recognized for:

January – The GENIUS OF….Genius

February - The GENIUS OF….Technology

March – The GENIUS OF…Knowledge

April – The GENIUS OF…Space Exploration

May – The GENIUS OF….Music

June – The GENIUS OF….Architecture

July – The GENIUS OF….Film

August – The GENIUS OF….JUSTICE (honoring G100 Visionary Ruth Bader Ginsberg)

September – The GENIUS OF….The Pen

October – The GENIUS of…Creativity

November – The GENIUS OF…Genetics

December – The GENIUS OF…Brands

Inspired by Einstein, Genius 100 Foundation brings together accomplished, compassionate minds to reimagine the future and improve our world.

The organization developed the "The GENIUS OF..." webinar series to create impact by sharing the unmatched knowledge base of their incredibly diverse, illustrious, and globally recognized Genius 100 Visionaries and community.

“Amir (Dr. Amedi) is one of our esteemed Genius 100 Visionaries,” states Hilarie Viener, CEO, Genius 100 Foundation. “We are honored to have him kick-off this extraordinary series and share his astounding knowledge with our community around the world.”

The Genius 100 Foundation

The Genius 100 Visionaries are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds.

The Genius 100 Foundation brings together the Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community - to re-imagine the future – and to implement creative initiatives to improve our world. With these great Visionaries, we are able to raise the bar on what is achievable - collectively, in collaboration, together, we can make the impossible possible.

The Genius 100 Visionaries are group of global leaders, activists, innovators and influencers, in addition to including 16 Nobel Laureates, it is comprised of Astronauts, an EGOT, Olympic Gold Medalists, Knight(s) of the British Empire, Guinness World Record Holder, Global Teacher Prize, Commandeur de l’Ordre des Arts et des Lettres of France, Companion(s) of the Order of Canada, a former NASA Administrator, a World Chess Champion, a GRAMMY winner, an Oscar winner, global brand CEO’s, Justice of the Supreme Court of Canada - and recipients of National Medals of Science, Humanities and Arts; Pulitzer Prize; Peabody Award; Albert Einstein Medal, and, unbelievably, many more accolades and honors.

Since the founding of Genius 100, with the passage of time, a few members of our incredibly talent-rich community have become Genius Inspiritus, they are Paul Allen, The Honorable Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg, Thich Nhat Hah, Sir Ken Robinson – and Nobel Prize Laurates Harold Kroto and Shimon Peres.

About the Genius 100 Foundation

Genius 100, referred to as G100, was born out of the centennial celebration of Einstein’s Theory of Relativity (2016). To honor this landmark occasion, 100 of the world’s greatest minds were researched, selected, and nominated to contribute their vision of the future to the publishing of the first 3D book” Genius: 100 Visions of the Future.”

Founded in Toronto in 2017, with a global footprint, Genius 100 Foundation is a Registered Charity in Canada and a 501c3 non-profit in the US, with an active and engaged community of exceptionally imaginative and impactful human beings.

The Genius 100 Visionaries (G100V) are comprised of an extraordinary group of 100 globally recognized, accomplished, compassionate minds. The Genius 100 Foundation brings together Visionaries, philanthropic impact investors and its extended global community, collectively and in collaboration, to re-imagine the future – implement creative initiatives to improve our world - raise the bar on what is achievable and make the impossible - possible.

Genius 100 Foundation Mission

We leverage the knowledge and resources of the G100 community to support impactful humanitarian and environmental initiatives through collaboration and funding structure.

