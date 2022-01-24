BCI Asia Awards honour top architecture, real estate firms of 2020, 2021

VIETNAM, January 24 -

Winners of 2021 Top 10 Developers Award at the annual BCI Asia Awards at Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers. Photo Courtesy of BCI

HCM CITY — Some of Việt Nam’s top architecture firms and property developers received the annual BCI Asia Awards for 2020 and 2021.

The event held at the Sheraton Saigon Hotel & Towers combined the two years since COVID-19 prevented it from being held last year.

The awardees were chosen based on the greatest aggregate value of projects under construction during the last full calendar year weighted by their sustainability efforts.

For architecture firms, pre-tender projects were included to recognise early incorporation of green design efforts.

The 2020 Top 10 Developers awards were given to BIM Land, a member of BIM Group; BRG Group; C.E.O Group JSC (CEO Group); FLC Group JSC; Gamuda Land Vietnam; KITA Group; Novaland Group; Phát Đạt Real Estate Development Corp; Sun Group; and Vinhomes JSC.

The 2021 awards were given to An Gia Group, BIM Land, BRG Group, BW Industrial Development JSC, Hưng Thịnh Land, Nam Long Investment Corporation, Phát Đạt Real Estate Development Corp, SonKim Land Corporation, Sun Group, and Vinhomes JSC.

The evening also saw the presentation of the FuturArc Prize, FuturArc Green Leadership Award and the BCI Asia Interior Design Awards 2020. —VNS