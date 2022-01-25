Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate launch leasing for two new buildings at Beacon Logistics Park
Buildings A and B at the Class A industrial park in Hialeah are available for lease with custom buildout options
With all of the other Beacon Logistics Park buildings fully leased and the demand for warehouse space continuing to rise, the launch of leasing at Buildings A and B has been highly anticipated.”CORAL GABLES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beacon Logistics Park, a Class-A industrial park located in Hialeah developed and owned by Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate, is now leasing nearly 340,000 square feet of space in Buildings A and B. The new buildings offer custom buildouts in one of the most desirable industrial areas of Miami-Dade County.
— Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO, Codina Partners
"With all of the other Beacon Logistics Park buildings fully leased and the demand for warehouse space continuing to rise, the launch of leasing at Buildings A and B has been highly anticipated,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, a distinguished real estate development management and investment firm. “The centrally located, state-of-the-art industrial center offers a range of built-to-suit spaces that can fulfill the needs of a variety of tenants, with opportunity to expand in the master-planned business park.”
Building A is the third phase of Beacon Logistics Park and totals 205,250 square feet, with spaces available to lease starting at 20,520 square feet. This building will feature a shared truck court, a building depth of 190 feet and clear height of 36 feet.
Building B is the fourth phase of Beacon Logistics Park and totals 129,600 square feet, with units starting at 17,280 square feet. This building also offers a shared truck court, a building depth of 160 feet and clear height of 32 feet.
Both buildings were built with the latest and innovative construction specifications, ensuring top-notch space for tenants looking for a next-generation facility.
Beacon Logistics Park is located at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Ave., and eventually will span more than 1.3 million square feet of space, giving tenants that choose to lease the flexibility to expand. The park is within FTZ 281 and is ready to accommodate tenants’ foreign trade zone needs. Located within proximity to the Florida Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway and I-75, Beacon Logistics Park provides easy access to all Miami-Dade County and Broward County. The master-planned industrial development is managed by the seasoned team of professionals at Codina Partners.
Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate recently leased 147,768 square feet to Custom Veterinary Services; 77,000 square feet to Unified Logistics Services, Inc.; and 70,000 square feet to Cargill, the largest privately held corporation in the United States by revenue.
Jose Juncadella, SIOR and Sebastian Juncadella, both of Fairchild Partners, are the leasing agents for Beacon Logistics Park. For more information on Beacon Logistics Park or leasing options, call 305-668-0620 or email info@fairchildpartners.com.
To learn more about Beacon Logistics Park, visit www.beaconlogisticspark.com.
###
About Codina Partners
Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management, and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner, and stakeholder it serves. Led by an experienced, visionary leadership team, Codina Partners has distinguished itself from other developers and managers by recognizing overlooked opportunities, leaving every community better than they found it, delivering above and beyond service, and producing high-quality work resulting in successful outcomes. Codina Partners’ development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park. To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.
About USAA Real Estate
Along with its affiliate companies, USAA Real Estate invests across the risk spectrum, managing nearly $30 billion in net assets under management in service to its global client base. USAA Real Estate provides strategic capital for thematic investing, capitalizing on the accelerating demand for technology-driven real estate assets and meeting the critical need for housing solutions. Investments are diversified across North America and Europe, with a portfolio that includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties, as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. For more information, visit usrealco.com.
Stephanie Schiff
rbb
+1 305-967-6666
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Other