Downtown Doral Holiday Fest Brings Holiday Magic with Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Arturo Sandoval
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild And Swingin’ Holiday Party! will join the Downtown Doral Holiday Fest line up at Doral LIVE this December! More at bit.ly/DDholidayfest
Downtown Doral Holiday Fest returns this weekend with performances by legendary Big Bad Voodoo Daddy and Grammy winning, Jazz artist Arturo SandovalDORAL, FL, UNITED STATES, December 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DORAL, Fla. (December 7, 2021) – Following an exciting opening weekend, Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami’s newest family-friendly arts experience, returns this weekend with lively performances by legendary band, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, and Grammy award-winning artist, Arturo Sandoval.
Ring in the holiday season by dancing under the stars this Friday, Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. for the Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild and Swingin’ Holiday Party. For 28 years, the band’s unique take on American swing and jazz has thrilled audiences around the world. Their spirited Holiday set has become a highly anticipated annual family event that has everyone dancing on their feet. Drawing on a rich catalogue of holiday classics and Christmas originals from the band’s two full length holiday albums, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy brings its world-renowned live show, and fun and quirky take on the holidays, to you.
Then, on Saturday, Dec. 11 at 8 p.m., do not miss the opportunity to witness the acclaimed Cuban Jazz legend and Presidential Medal of Freedom recipient, Arturo Sandoval, in-person. The winner of 10 Grammy awards, six Billboard awards, and an Emmy, Arturo Sandoval will take on the Downtown Doral Holiday Fest stage with his iconic, dynamic, and vivacious live performance with a Holiday twist.
“The holidays are officially here and what better way to celebrate than to enjoy festive performances in the park while being surrounded by Miami’s only open-air light gallery and a community alive with holiday spirit,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. “Downtown Doral Holiday Fest truly has something for everyone and is the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family together this holiday season.”
Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, presented by the Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation (DDCAF), is anchored by Doral LIVE, a three-week concert series in Downtown Doral Park (located off NW 87th Ave and NW 53rd Street Doral, Fla.). Running through Sunday, Dec. 19, Doral LIVE will feature dozens of performances from a diverse roster of national touring artists and beloved South Florida cultural organizations.
The final weekend of highly Holiday Fest’s anticipated performances will feature beloved Miami instrumental ensemble Nu Deco followed by Flamenco Intimo, a Flamenco suite created by Siudy Garrido with original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz. The weekend continues with world renowned vocal ensemble Naturally 7, A Creole Christmas with Etienne Charles, and a special evening of holiday music with bluegrass legend Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan.
Doral LIVE is curated and produced by the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland. Holiday Fest is sponsored by the City of Doral, Intercontinental at Doral Miami, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida), Verity, Knight Foundation and White & Case LLP.
TICKETING AND PACKAGES
Multi-show packages for Doral LIVE are on sale now—3-show and 5-show packages are available, along with special pricing for families. Prices start at $37.
For more information on the Holiday Festival at Downtown Doral, visit www.DDholidayfest.com.
