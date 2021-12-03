Downtown Doral Holiday Fest Kicks Off This Weekend with Miami City Ballet and Joey Alexander Trio
Joey Alexander Trio, the youngest jazz musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award, will bring his talents to the Downtown Doral Holiday Fest stage at Doral LIVE
Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami’s family-friendly, arts experience kicks off this weekend with performances by Miami City Ballet and Joey Alexander Trio.DORAL, FL, USA, December 3, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Opening weekend is here! Downtown Doral Holiday Fest, Miami’s newest family-friendly arts experience, kicks off this weekend with extraordinary performances by Miami City Ballet’s RADIANCE and Joey Alexander Trio.
The Festival, presented by the Downtown Doral Culture and Arts Foundation (DDCAF), is anchored by Doral LIVE, a three-week concert series in Downtown Doral Park (located off NW 87th Ave and NW 53rd Street Doral, Fla.). Starting on Friday, Dec. 3 and running through Sunday, Dec. 19, Doral LIVE will feature dozens of performances from a diverse roster of national touring artists and beloved South Florida cultural organizations.
“The holidays are officially here and what better way to celebrate than to enjoy festive performances under the stars while being surrounded by Miami’s only open-air light gallery and a community alive with holiday spirit,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners, master developer of Downtown Doral. “Downtown Doral Holiday Fest truly has something for everyone and is the perfect opportunity to bring the whole family together this holiday season.”
Miami City Ballet, one of the nation’s most acclaimed dance companies, will be performing on Friday, Dec. 3 and Saturday, Dec. 4 at 7:30 p.m. These featured performances include a dazzling program filled with fan favorites and new pieces, including George Balanchine classics the sparkling show-stopper Rubies, the joyous Allegro Brillante and the awe-inspiring pas de deux from George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker®, starring the Sugarplum Fairy and her Cavalier.
Following the Miami City Ballet shows, on Sunday, Dec. 5 at 7 p.m., Joey Alexander Trio, the youngest jazz musician ever nominated for a Grammy Award, will bring his talents to the Downtown Doral stage. Joining Alexander on this journey, is a group of musicians who, like Alexander, represent the very best of their jazz generations.
The additional highly anticipated performances that will follow the opening weekend’s performances include concerts by Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s Wild And Swingin’ Holiday Party!, Jazz impresario Arturo Sandoval, and an evening with Cuban-American soprano Elizabeth Caballero and pianist Shelly Berg. The final weekend opens with a performance by beloved Miami instrumental ensemble Nu Deco followed by Flamenco Intimo, a Flamenco suite created by Siudy Garrido with original music by composer/guitarist Jose Luis de La Paz. The final weekend continues with world renowned vocal ensemble Naturally 7, A Creole Christmas with Etienne Charles, and a special evening of holiday music with bluegrass legend Chris Thile and Aoife O’Donovan.
Doral LIVE is curated and produced by the DeVos Institute of Arts Management at the University of Maryland.
Holiday Fest is sponsored by the City of Doral, InterContinental at Doral Miami, Coca-Cola Beverages Florida, LLC (Coke Florida), Verity, Knight Foundation and White & Case LLP.
TICKETING AND PACKAGES
Multi-show packages for Doral LIVE are on sale now—3-show and 5-show packages are available, along with special pricing for families. Prices start at $37.
For more information on the Holiday Festival at Downtown Doral, visit www.DDholidayfest.com.
