38-year old billionaire presents rank flown into space to 85 Air Force Academy cadets at Space Force Association event
Mr. Jared Isaacman, Commander, Inspiration4, Cadet Deshara, Lt. General Rich Clark, Superintendent, Air Force Academy, Brig. General Shawn Bratton, Commander, STARCOM, Bill Woolf, President, Space Force Association
Second Lieutenant Ranks carried into space by Commander Isaacman on Inspiration4 presented to Space Force Cadets at the U.S. Air Force Academy
"Our future Space Force Guardians, will carry great responsibility and help us to continue to be a dominant force in technological advances, space superiority, and military support”COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Space Force Cadets at the United States Air Force Academy were presented with their Second Lieutenant rank by Mr. Jared Isaacman, commander of the Space X flight Inspiration4. Inspirtion4 launched from Kennedy Space Center in September of 2021. Isaacman carried the rank insignias on his journey in space.
— Bill Woolf, Space Force Association President
The Second Lieutenant Bars were given to the cadets at the Air Force Academy on Friday, January 21, 2022, and presented by Commander Isaacman, Lt. General Richard M. Clark, Air Force Academy Superintendent, Brig. General Shawn Bratton, Commander, STARCOM, and Bill Woolf, President, Space Force Association. Brig. General Bratton also presented the cadets with a personal copy of "Spacepower Doctrine for Space Forces."
Although the cadets have received their bars, they are not eligible to wear them until graduation. Isaacman used the mission to raise millions for St. Jude Children's research hospital. Space Force Cadets aided in this effort and helped raise the total monies to over 250,000,000 million.
According to Space Force Association, founder and president retired Air Force Colonel Bill Woolf, "Maintaining a superior Space Force is imperative to our safety and economic stability. These young men and women, our future Space Force Guardians, will carry great responsibility and help us to continue to be a dominant force in technological advances, space superiority, and military support". Cadets will be provided a free membership into the Space Force Association to help launch their Space Force careers.
About the Space Force Association:
The Space Force Association (SFA) is an independent, 501(c)(3) non-profit organization that serves as a professional military association supporting the United States Space Force, United States Space Command, U.S. national spacepower at large, and our global partners and allies' efforts in space exploration. Its core functions are to research, inform, and advocate to achieve superior spacepower by shaping a Space Force that provides credible deterrence in competition, dominant capability in combat, and professional services for all partners. In addition, the SFA has an essential function to provide support for the men and women of the U.S. Space Force. Membership is open to both military and civilians. For more information on the SFA, please visit ussfa.org.
