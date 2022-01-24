Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Competition to be held In-Person at Thomas College in March

The Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Competition’s 2022 official season kicked off on January 8th with 24 teams registering to compete later this year. The event will take place from Friday, March 11th through Sunday, March 13th at Thomas College in Waterville.

After two seasons on hold from in-person competitions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event will be in-person, with no on-site spectators.

FIRST Robotics is powered primarily by volunteers. Professionals from the community serve as mentors for high school team members. Each team is responsible for their own fundraising, and are judged on many criteria from the building of the robot to the sustainability of the team.

According to a description by First Inspires, “under strict rules and limited time and resources, teams of high school students are challenged to build industrial-sized robots to play a difficult field game in alliance with other teams, while also fundraising to meet their goals, designing a team ‘brand,’ and advancing respect and appreciation for STEM within the local community.”

The Pine Tree District FIRST Robotics Event is not affiliated with any one team, but is organized by a group of volunteers from several teams to hold the only qualifying event being held in Maine. The event is funded entirely by corporate and private donations.

For more information or to get involved as a supporter or volunteer, contact the planning committee at pinetreeregional@gmail.com, or visit www.pinetreedistrict.org.