Province Launches Public Awareness Campaign On Mental Health And Addictions

CANADA, January 24 - Released on January 24, 2022

The provincial government is launching a public awareness campaign to help address the stigma often experienced by those facing mental health and addictions issues.

The campaign theme, There is Help, There is Hope, focuses on changing the underlying attitudes, behaviors and beliefs that contribute to stigma surrounding mental health and addictions. It features Saskatchewan people who have experienced addictions, mental health issues, or have counselled people with those experiences.

The campaign includes television, cinema, radio, billboard, transit buses, and social media. The radio spots will be translated into Cree and Dene as well.

“This campaign is part of our Budget commitment to increase awareness and reduce stigma around mental health and addictions issues in Saskatchewan, and to promote where people can access help,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “The people featured in this campaign offer such powerful messages of hope and recovery. I thank them for sharing their stories and inspiring others to reach out to available resources.”

“It’s important to break down the stigma, because we are not that label,” an addictions counsellor with lived experience who participated in the campaign Tommy LaPlante said. “We are so much more, we are people. If we can get rid of the labels, and get to know and love people, they’ll feel supported. The important thing to know is there is help, and there is hope.”

Chelsey & Candice

Tommy & Nicole

This year’s provincial budget included an increase of $7.2 million for targeted mental health and addictions initiatives. There is Help, There is Hope flows from this commitment.

In addition to this campaign, the province has launched a mental wellness campaign featuring people from Saskatchewan who share healthy coping tips through social media platforms. They include, among others, Moose Jaw comedy duo Leroy and Leroy, singer/rapper Joey Stylez and actor Kim Coates. Both campaigns run until March 31.

Visit saskatchewan.ca/mental-health-awareness to learn more about available supports and ways to reduce the stigma of mental health and addictions.

This year, the province has invested a record $458 million in mental health and addictions supports and services, accounting for 7.5 per cent of the overall Health Budget.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca