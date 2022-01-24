Submit Release
News Search

There were 693 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,403 in the last 365 days.

Province Launches Public Awareness Campaign On Mental Health And Addictions

CANADA, January 24 - Released on January 24, 2022

The provincial government is launching a public awareness campaign to help address the stigma often experienced by those facing mental health and addictions issues. 

The campaign theme, There is Help, There is Hope, focuses on changing the underlying attitudes, behaviors and beliefs that contribute to stigma surrounding mental health and addictions. It features Saskatchewan people who have experienced addictions, mental health issues, or have counselled people with those experiences. 

The campaign includes television, cinema, radio, billboard, transit buses, and social media. The radio spots will be translated into Cree and Dene as well.

“This campaign is part of our Budget commitment to increase awareness and reduce stigma around mental health and addictions issues in Saskatchewan, and to promote where people can access help,” Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Minister Everett Hindley said. “The people featured in this campaign offer such powerful messages of hope and recovery. I thank them for sharing their stories and inspiring others to reach out to available resources.”

“It’s important to break down the stigma, because we are not that label,” an addictions counsellor with lived experience who participated in the campaign Tommy LaPlante said. “We are so much more, we are people. If we can get rid of the labels, and get to know and love people, they’ll feel supported. The important thing to know is there is help, and there is hope.”

Chelsey & Candice

Tommy & Nicole

This year’s provincial budget included an increase of $7.2 million for targeted mental health and addictions initiatives. There is Help, There is Hope flows from this commitment. 

In addition to this campaign, the province has launched a mental wellness campaign featuring people from Saskatchewan who share healthy coping tips through social media platforms. They include, among others, Moose Jaw comedy duo Leroy and Leroy, singer/rapper Joey Stylez and actor Kim Coates. Both campaigns run until March 31. 

Visit saskatchewan.ca/mental-health-awareness to learn more about available supports and ways to reduce the stigma of mental health and addictions.

This year, the province has invested a record $458 million in mental health and addictions supports and services, accounting for 7.5 per cent of the overall Health Budget.

-30-

For more information, contact:

Health Regina Phone: 306-787-4083 Email: media@health.gov.sk.ca

You just read:

Province Launches Public Awareness Campaign On Mental Health And Addictions

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.