01/03/22-01/09/22 Troop B Weekly Report

Congratulations Troopers Mariah Gleaton & Craig Nilsen for completing FTO. Tr. Gleaton’s new call number is 228. Tr. Nilsen’s new call number is 235.

On 12/28/2021, Trooper Jamo investigated a domestic assault where a female victim fled the residence in Greene and called the State Police from a family member’s residence. After determining there was probable cause for Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault, Trooper Jamo issued a File 5 and a request for an arrest warrant through the Auburn District Attorney’s Office after attempts to locate the suspect were unsuccessful. For over a week, State Troopers and other Law Enforcement attempted to locate the suspect, ROBERT ROBINSON, without success. On the evening of January 5th Troopers from Troop B, with the assistance of Deputy U.S. Marshal Ryan Guay, visited ROBINSON’S parent’s address in the town of Turner and spoke to them about future legal issues if ROBINSON continued to actively avoid law enforcement. ROBINSON’S parents assured the State Police that ROBINSON would turn himself in to the Androscoggin County Jail the following morning, which he did. ROBINSON was booked into the Androscoggin County Jail based off Trooper Jamo’s warrant of arrest charging him with one count of Class B Domestic Violence Aggravated Assault and one count of Class D Domestic Violence assault. Additionally, a request for public assistance was posted on the State Police HQ Facebook page and received over 2,500 shares.

On 01/09/2022 Troopers Young, Nilsen along with Sgt. Hanson responded to North Yarmouth to assist Troop C with locating a wanted DV offender from an incident in Somerset County. A temporary warrant was entered for the subject. Prior to making contact Sgt. Hanson contacted Cumberland County Jail to ensure they would take the subject and was advised they would as long as Somerset would come get them in the morning. Somerset was contacted and would not confirm they would be able to do that. Fearing the subject would be released from Cumberland County Jail without Bail if Somerset didn’t transport, arrangements were made to relay the subject North. Contact was made with the subject who was taken into Custody for DV assault and Trooper Young drove the subject north to meet up with a Troop C unit who transported to Somerset County Jail.

On 01/08/2022 Trooper Young and Sgt. Hanson assisted Paris PD with a report of a Robbery with shots fired. The suspect fled in a truck before units arrived. The area was checked with no contact with the truck. The suspect was known to the victim and a File 5 went out on the suspect. The following day Trooper Young, Paquette, Nilsen, and Sgt. Hanson checked Hotels in the Lewiston/Auburn area as information came up during the investigation the suspect may be staying in that area, but nothing was found. The investigation is continuing.

On 01/08/222 Sgt. Hanson was flagged down by a motorist reporting a motor vehicle crash in West Paris. It was reported a young female had crashed into a building and the homeowner had come out with a bat and was upset. Upon arrival Sgt. Hanson observed the homeowner standing near the vehicle with the bat but they were cooperative and stepped away. The 18yr old female operator was extremely intoxicated and handed Sgt. Hanson a pair of sunglasses and stated it was her License. The crash was slow speed and there were no injuries from the crash. The female failed field sobriety and was transported. The female was charged with OUI and operating without a license.

On 01/03/22 Tr. Young observed a 10-59 vehicle on Rt 108 missing its front driver wheel. The male was carrying his lost wheel from several hundred feet up the road. Upon making contact with the operator Christopher Windecker the odor of intoxicants was detected, and the operator exhibited several signs of impairment. Christopher claimed he had not consumed alcohol since about 1230 AM. Upon looking in the vehicle, hundreds of open nip containers were located. Field sobriety tests were conducted and upon investigation Christopher was determined to be impaired. Upon running his license in NJ, VT, and ME no valid license returned on file. Christopher was transported to Rumford PD for a breath test. Christopher was charged with OUI and operating without a license.

On 01/03/22 Tr. Young responded to assist Oxford SO with a report of a vehicle possibly bringing a load of drugs to the river valley area. Oxford SO stopped the vehicle ME Temp CHIMOMA, a black Nissan Murano on Rt 108. Tr. Young assisted with interviewing the occupants and received conflicting stories. A k9 was called and indicated on the vehicle. Both occupants were on bail conditions not to use or possess illegal drugs and are subject to search at any time. Approximately 28 grams of Methamphetamine and 12.5 grams of suspected fentanyl were located on the ground suspected to be dropped by passenger and headed to an unknown residence in Mexico. OXSO is handling the case.

On 01/05/222 Tr. Young observed a silver Honda Civic traveling on Rt 302 in Fryeburg with no inspection sticker. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the operator and registered owner Marshall Finniss. Marshall said he did not have a license. Marshall’s license returned suspended for failure to pay fines. Marshall was cited appropriately and released.

On 01/03/22 Tr. Knight conducted a traffic stop on Theresa Whipple in Porter. Tr. Knight recognized Theresa while she was driving and knew her license status to be suspended. Theresa was charged accordingly.

On 01/08/22 Tr. Knight stopped a vehicle for no inspection on Rt. 26 in Gray. The operator was found to be suspended and could not produce valid insurance. He was summonsed accordingly.

On 1/3/21, Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle for suspended registration. The operator James Dellinger also held a suspended driver’s license. Dellinger was on probation for burglary and in the vehicle was Vernard Artis of NY and Dellinger’s mother Vickie Cousens of Windsor. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and four hypodermic needles were located along with a used crack pipe. Trooper Willard contacted both Dellinger’s primary PO along with an alternate with no success. Dellinger was issued summonses for the OAS and registration.

On 12/30/2021 Tr. Young observed a vehicle with an obstructed view due to snow covered windshield expired inspection on Rt 108 in Peru. The operator Samantha Shorey provided a uniform summons and complaint issued by Oxford SO from about a week prior for operating after suspension. Samantha’s license again returned suspended, which she claimed she had squared up with the Secretary of State. Samantha was summonsed accordingly and released.

On 01/01/22 Tr. Gleaton was sitting at the crossover prior to the tolls in South Portland when a vehicle traveling southbound approached going 85mph in a 55mph zone. Tr. Gleaton reduced the criminal speed to a VSAC.

On 01/09/22 Tr. Knight investigated a bail violation by Richard Sears III, out of China. Richard had texted and called his ex-girlfriend, who lived in Sumner, going against his bail conditions. Tr. Knight issued a warrant for Richard for VCR.

On 1/7/21, Trooper Willard assisted Troop G with a road hazard that had caused non reportable damage to their vehicles. A large 1000 lb. cylinder had broken loose from a trailer and crossed into the northbound lane causing damage. Eventually the operator, Lucas South of GA returned to reload the cylinder. South was summonsed for the unsecured load.

On 1/8/21, Trooper Willard stopped a red Dodge truck south bound near the 44 tolls. The truck was stopped for a speed infraction and an expired inspection sticker. During the stop, it was found the registration, ME AG 2603, belonged to a black 2001 Dodge. The driver, Calvin Goodhue claimed he had just switched the registration over to this truck but could not locate the document. It was found after a VIN search, that the red 2001 Dodge was originally registered with ME AG 2603, but the status showed inactive and replaced 8/31/21, while the black 2001 Dodge showed the plate currently active until 8/31/22. Calvin was issued a summons for false attachment and the plates were seized.