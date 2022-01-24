01/03/22-01/09/22 Troop B Weekly Report
Congratulations Troopers Mariah Gleaton & Craig Nilsen for completing FTO. Tr. Gleaton’s new call number is 228. Tr. Nilsen’s new call number is 235.
On 01/09/2022 Troopers Young, Nilsen along with Sgt. Hanson responded to North Yarmouth to assist Troop C with locating a wanted DV offender from an incident in Somerset County. A temporary warrant was entered for the subject. Prior to making contact Sgt. Hanson contacted Cumberland County Jail to ensure they would take the subject and was advised they would as long as Somerset would come get them in the morning. Somerset was contacted and would not confirm they would be able to do that. Fearing the subject would be released from Cumberland County Jail without Bail if Somerset didn’t transport, arrangements were made to relay the subject North. Contact was made with the subject who was taken into Custody for DV assault and Trooper Young drove the subject north to meet up with a Troop C unit who transported to Somerset County Jail.
On 01/08/2022 Trooper Young and Sgt. Hanson assisted Paris PD with a report of a Robbery with shots fired. The suspect fled in a truck before units arrived. The area was checked with no contact with the truck. The suspect was known to the victim and a File 5 went out on the suspect. The following day Trooper Young, Paquette, Nilsen, and Sgt. Hanson checked Hotels in the Lewiston/Auburn area as information came up during the investigation the suspect may be staying in that area, but nothing was found. The investigation is continuing.
On 01/08/222 Sgt. Hanson was flagged down by a motorist reporting a motor vehicle crash in West Paris. It was reported a young female had crashed into a building and the homeowner had come out with a bat and was upset. Upon arrival Sgt. Hanson observed the homeowner standing near the vehicle with the bat but they were cooperative and stepped away. The 18yr old female operator was extremely intoxicated and handed Sgt. Hanson a pair of sunglasses and stated it was her License. The crash was slow speed and there were no injuries from the crash. The female failed field sobriety and was transported. The female was charged with OUI and operating without a license.
On 1/3/21, Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle for suspended registration. The operator James Dellinger also held a suspended driver’s license. Dellinger was on probation for burglary and in the vehicle was Vernard Artis of NY and Dellinger’s mother Vickie Cousens of Windsor. A search of the vehicle was conducted, and four hypodermic needles were located along with a used crack pipe. Trooper Willard contacted both Dellinger’s primary PO along with an alternate with no success. Dellinger was issued summonses for the OAS and registration.
On 01/09/22 Tr. Knight investigated a bail violation by Richard Sears III, out of China. Richard had texted and called his ex-girlfriend, who lived in Sumner, going against his bail conditions. Tr. Knight issued a warrant for Richard for VCR.
On 1/7/21, Trooper Willard assisted Troop G with a road hazard that had caused non reportable damage to their vehicles. A large 1000 lb. cylinder had broken loose from a trailer and crossed into the northbound lane causing damage. Eventually the operator, Lucas South of GA returned to reload the cylinder. South was summonsed for the unsecured load.
On 1/8/21, Trooper Willard stopped a red Dodge truck south bound near the 44 tolls. The truck was stopped for a speed infraction and an expired inspection sticker. During the stop, it was found the registration, ME AG 2603, belonged to a black 2001 Dodge. The driver, Calvin Goodhue claimed he had just switched the registration over to this truck but could not locate the document. It was found after a VIN search, that the red 2001 Dodge was originally registered with ME AG 2603, but the status showed inactive and replaced 8/31/21, while the black 2001 Dodge showed the plate currently active until 8/31/22. Calvin was issued a summons for false attachment and the plates were seized.