01/10/22-01/17/2022 Troop B Weekly Report

On 01/16/2022 Tr. Lemieux took Exit 3 into South Portland. He came across a disabled motor vehicle. He approached and found a passenger sleeping. It was then found out the vehicle was stolen out of S. Portland. The passenger said the vehicle ran out of gas and the driver was at the Irving. South Portland Officers including Sgt. Pappas and Tr. Flynn checked the area. The driver (female juvenile) was located and placed under arrest. The juvenile was a suspect in several stolen vehicles that occurred this week in South Portland and in Portland.

On 01/15/2022 Tr. Young observed a green pickup truck traveling east on Rt 2 at a high rate of speed and used his radar to see the vehicle traveling at 77mph in a posted 55mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the operator Joseph Dillon (20). Signs of intoxication were observed to include glassy bloodshot eyes, slurred speech, the odor of intoxicating liquor, and 4 full beer cans on the passenger seat floor. Joseph admitted to consuming alcohol and acknowledged he is under 21. Field sobriety tests were completed, and Joseph was arrested. Joseph was taken to the Bethel Substation for breath testing. Joseph was charged with OUI and operating without a license.

On 01/16/2022 Sgt. Farley took a complaint of a well-being check in Porter. The caller was reporting she believed that a male who had bail conditions to not have contact with his baby was currently with him. Sgt. Farley responded to the residence and made contact with the male. The baby was asleep in another room. The male was charged accordingly. DHHS had already been notified by the caller.

On 1/14/2021, Trooper Willard responded to 3.5 NB along I-295 for a single vehicle into the median. The driver was reported to be breathing but unresponsive. He was transported to Maine Medical Center for treatment and was expected to be okay. At this time, it is believed the driver suffered a medical event prior to the crash.

On 01/14/2022 Sgt. Hanson responded to a serious PI crash involving a Pickup versus a Snowmobile in Buckfield. The Snowmobile was attempting to cross the roadway from trail to trail when it was struck by the pickup. Sgt. Hanson completed a reconstruction for the crash. No speed or alcohol were involved.

On 01/13/2022 Tr. Knight conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in Oxford after it ran a red light. The operator, Amy Boutilier, was found to have a suspended license and an active warrant for FTA for criminal attempt and VCR. Amy was arrested on the warrant and charged accordingly.

On 01/14/2022 Tr. Watson stopped a vehicle on Rt 4 with no inspection sticker. The driver, Jarrod Sawyer was determined to be have a revoked habitual offender license status with priors. He was also on bail. After investigation he was charged accordingly.

On 01/14/2022 Tr. Nilsen stopped a vehicle on Center Bridge Road for an expired inspection sticker. The operator was Kyle Ruona who had a revoked license. Kyle’s friend had a valid license and drove home. Kyle was summonsed for OAS.

On 01/15/2022 Tr. Watson assisted Oxford County with a file 1 that had been located at 210 Bonney Rd. in Sumner. The suspect, William Currier was initial uncooperative with Oxford County on scene. The vehicle was recovered, and Oxford County took primary on the investigation

On 1/13/2021, Trooper Willard stopped ME BH 254BBA for operating with a suspended registration just south of the 44 tolls. The operator owed toll money to the MTA and was summonsed accordingly.

On 1/13/2021, Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle for operating with a suspended registration just north of the 44 tolls. The operator owed toll money to the MTA. He was summonsed accordingly.

On 1/15/2021, Trooper Willard stopped a vehicle at mile post 1 for a suspended registration. The operator Courtney Caiaccia was summonsed accordingly.

On 01/11/2022 Tr. Young observed a vehicle with his radar on 26 in Greenwood traveling at 74 in a posted 50mph zone. The blue car also had no registration plate affixed to either side of the vehicle. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the operator Jesse Sawyer (27) from Vermont. Jesse said he’s recently moved to Maine and his VT Temp tag has expired. Jesse was summonsed with operating unregistered motor vehicle and other motor vehicle violations.

On 01/11/2022 Tr. Young observed a red pickup truck traveling at a high rate of speed and used his radar to see the vehicle was traveling at 98mph in a posted 65mph zone. A traffic stop was conducted, and contact was made with the operator Aron Smith (32). Aron was summonsed accordingly for his speed and released.