Niagara Falls, CN and Calgary Towers to go Orange and Purple to Shine a Light on World’s Forgotten 1.7 Billion People
On January 30, the world celebrates achievements in the fight against neglected tropical diseases. These 20 diseases still threaten 1 in 5 people globally.
We believe it is time for Canada to raise our collective voice on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable people– people affected by neglected tropical diseases”MARKHAM, ONTARIO, CANADA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Sunday, January 30, Niagara Falls and the CN and Calgary Towers will light up purple and orange alongside iconic monuments like the Great Wall of China, Rome’s Colosseum, and Christ the Redeemer in Rio de Janeiro as people across the world thank those, including many Canadians, working tirelessly to end neglected tropical diseases (NTDs), like leprosy. The lit-up monuments also serve as a beacon to guide the world to collective action to eliminate at least one NTD in 100 countries by 2030.
— Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope
In Canada, Effect Hope, a Canadian Christian Global Health organization, is calling on Canadians to learn about NTDs and act. Effect Hope is part of the Canadian Network for Neglected Tropical Diseases and a partner with Uniting to Combat NTDs, two coalitions of organizations, governments, and funders who are working together to address NTDs around the world.
NTDs are a group of 20 preventable or treatable diseases that most Canadians have never heard of but affect 1 in 5, or 1.7 billion, of the world’s poorest people, including people in Canada’s north and new Canadians. “These diseases debilitate, disfigure and can kill,” explains Uniting to Combat NTDs, "Imagine if your child’s stomach was filled with worms, imagine if your limbs swelled so much you couldn't walk, imagine if your eyelids turned inwards… these are just some of the symptoms of neglected tropical diseases.”
#WorldNTDDay – 100% Committed
This year, on World NTD Day, Effect Hope is joining efforts championed by Uniting to Combat NTDs to launch a global movement to end NTDS called “100% Committed.” This movement will be led by affected countries but will require support, funds, and political action from governments, organizations, and people around the world, including in Canada.
As part of the 100% Committed Campaign, Effect Hope is calling on the Canadian government to sign the Kigali Declaration for Neglected Tropical Diseases. This is a high-level policy document that highlights the commitments, contributions and collaboration needed to achieve the World Health Organization NTD Road Map 2030 goals. Canada’s signature to the Kigali Declaration would aid the global NTD community effort to reach those affected with existing solutions and would encourage investments in finding new and innovative solutions.
“We believe it is time for Canada to raise our collective voice on behalf of the world’s most vulnerable people– people affected by neglected tropical diseases,” explained Kim Evans, CEO of Effect Hope. “Canadians don’t know about NTDs because they are not diseases that are common or understood here, but we should all care. NTDs usually affect people that don’t have access to the basics - clean water, nutritious food, and sanitation. NTDs cost affected countries billions of dollars a year in lost productivity. Imagine how those countries could thrive if we were able to ensure that simple preventative care or effective treatments could reach every person affected. By acting now, we can make sure the next generation is free from them,” Evans added.
Canadians can learn more about what Effect Hope is doing to support people affected by neglected tropical diseases in the global south by visiting www.effecthope.org/world-ntd-day-2022. They can also join Effect Hope on social media to help spread the word about these treatable and preventable diseases.
