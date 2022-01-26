Joan Brothers, President of Smart NY Solutions nominated for Women in Technology Award
I’m thrilled that our efforts have been recognized.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Joan Brothers, President of Smart NY Solutions has been nominated for Mission Critical Magazine’s Women in Technology Award, which identifies and honors women making an impact in moving the technology industry forward.
According to Mission Critical Magazine “There are many aspects to the mission-critical industry, it’s difficult to say exactly how many women are represented. Depending on the source, estimates range from 25% to 34%, with the majority settling in at the lower end. They believe that the better way to inspire the women of the future is to praise the women of the present.”
As a Real Estate expert, Joan knows that adding technology is a critical next step for buildings and building owners to move into the future. She believes adding “experiential technology” to public spaces “Enhances communication using digital solutions.”
On being nominated for such a prestigious designation, Brothers said, “I’m thrilled that our efforts have been recognized.”
Smart NY Solutions provides smart city products and services to government, companies, and organizations looking to enhance public communication, navigation, self-service, and accessibility.
With functional, affordable, and low-maintenance technologies, Smart NY improves the quality of life for people living, working, or visiting a city or company. Combining an innovative experiential intelligence software platform with supporting hardware enables a robust infrastructure for the enhancement of public spaces. The solutions facilitate real-time access to information, engagement, and self-service applications.
The latest Smart NY success will unveil on March 2022 in Far Rockaway, Queens, New York City at the Far Rockaway Community Church which is part of a large redevelopment of church land reused for affordable housing in NYC. Reverend Les Mulling has chosen to communicate with his constituents and community through the use of Smart NY’s Full-service interactive Indoor and Outdoor Kiosks. Rev. Dr. Mullings is considered a visionary leader expanding his church, developing charter schools, actively participating in NYC community investments with Mayor Bloomberg’s Fatherhood initiative and Project Sandy in Rockaways.
Winners of Mission Critical Magazine’s Women in Technology Award will be announced in March 2022.
