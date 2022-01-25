'Station to Station' Soundtrack Sets Album Details and February Release

Album cover for the 'Station to Station' Original Motion Picture Soundtrack Austin-based musician Francis McGrath, award-winning composer and songwriter for the indie film 'Station to Station'

The album will feature extended tracks from Francis McGrath's award-winning electronic score and all three original songs heard in the breakout indie drama.

Francis McGrath's music is a big part of how 'Station to Station' managed to punch so far above its own weight. I'm not surprised by demand for a full soundtrack and we're very happy to deliver one.” — Benjamin Bryant, 'Station to Station' writer & director

AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The full soundtrack for independent film 'Station to Station' will be released in February, following the film's Germany and UK releases, and expansion from virtual cinema to VOD platforms, film distributor BZ/MP announced Monday.

The album will include Austin-based musician Francis McGrath's award-winning electronic score, and feature extended versions of several key instrumental show pieces from the film.

Album versions of all three original songs featured in the film, co-written by McGrath and Benjamin Bryant, and performed by McGrath alongside featured vocalists, will also be included:

– "Sexy Nightmare," a pulsing nu-disco track featuring Texas singer Kimberly Pollini;

– "Closer to You," a romantic dance-pop duet featuring Benjamin Bryant ('Aidy Kane' , 'Anacostia') and Taryn Hacker ('Welcome to Hope,' 'Magic in Mount Holly'); and

– "Changing Stations," the film's emotional rock ballad theme song, sung by Broadway star Jon Hacker (Joe Pesci, JERSEY BOYS; currently touring North America in the lead role of Frankie Valli).

McGrath (best known for pop album 'No Less Days,' and ambient/experimental LP 'Trains in the Night'), whose complex and innovative electronic score took home top category honors at the Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival, contributes vocals to the film's "Men@Work/Boys@Play" track, and created extended versions of some of the film's most memorable tracks, available exclusively on the upcoming album.

"What Francis McGrath accomplished as composer and co-songwriter on this film is a big part of how our 'little film that could' managed to punch so far above its weight this past year. The music is emotional, affecting, and often haunting," said Benjamin Bryant, the film's writer and director. "I'm not surprised by the demand for a full soundtrack and we're very happy to deliver one."

'Station to Station,' the debut film from writer-director Bryant, proved to be a rare microbudget standout during the 2021 festival season. Well received by critics and honored early on by small and mid-sized programs, 'Station to Station' ultimately premiered as the opening night selection for the 2021 Las Vegas International Film & Screenwriting Festival, where it received eight jury nominations (including for Best Film), won two, and took home the festival's attendee-voted "Audience Award." The film completed its festival run with 13 wins and 15 nominations, honoring the film's production, performances, writing, direction, costumes, and more.

"Station to Station – Original Motion Picture Soundtrack," produced by McGrath in conjunction with Bryant, will be available for download and streaming on all major platforms from McGrath and BZ/MP.

