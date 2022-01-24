Submit Release
News Search

There were 639 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 186,342 in the last 365 days.

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $396 Million

Powerball jackpot increases to $82 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $236,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Things are looking up for Mississippi Lottery players, starting with the draw-game jackpots.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to $396 million; while the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing has reached $82 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $236,000.

New Games!

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

$2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.

$3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.

$5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

New Year, New Look

Today, the Mississippi Lottery unveiled a new look to its website. Featuring easier to access highlights for draw results, draw schedules, 2nd Chance information and much more, the new design includes a wealth of information.

###

You just read:

Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $396 Million

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.