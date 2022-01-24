Mega Millions Jackpot Grows to $396 Million

Powerball jackpot increases to $82 million; Mississippi Match 5 reaches $236,000

JACKSON, MISS. – Things are looking up for Mississippi Lottery players, starting with the draw-game jackpots.

Tuesday’s Mega Millions® drawing is now up to $396 million; while the jackpot for tonight’s Powerball® drawing has reached $82 million. The jackpot for Tuesday’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is $236,000.

New Games!

Three new games will be available for purchase at lottery retailers starting Tuesday, Feb. 1, 2022.

$2—Lucky Shamrock: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.66. Win up to $20,000.

$3—Bingo: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.09. Win up to $30,000.

$5—Wheel of Fortune: Approximate overall odds are: 1:4.18. Win up to $100,000.

New Year, New Look

Today, the Mississippi Lottery unveiled a new look to its website. Featuring easier to access highlights for draw results, draw schedules, 2nd Chance information and much more, the new design includes a wealth of information.

