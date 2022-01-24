Celebrate love in all forms with two-for-one tickets at Museum of Ice Cream Austin
The four-day celebration features a benefit for National Coalition Against Domestic ViolenceAUSTIN, TEXAS, UNTIED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Whether called Valentine’s Day, Galentine’s Day or Singles Awareness Day: Museum of Ice Cream (MOIC) Austin is getting in on the celebration. Beginning Friday, February 11 through Monday, February 14, 2022, MOIC ATX will offer two tickets for the price of one. Visitors are invited to explore MOIC’s 12 multi-sensory installations, including a 1960s retro diner, the very first Museum of Modern Ice Cream (MOMI), and the world-famous Sprinkle Pool. For the holiday weekend, MOIC ATX will serve up swoon-worthy treats featuring candy hearts, holiday sprinkles and pink scoops — plus Valentine’s Day trivia with Hershey’s Kisses and engaging crafts throughout the immersive experience. Visitors are encouraged to bring in old but functioning cell phones to be donated to the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence in exchange for a free scoop in the café.
The Valentine’s Day experience will be filled with interactive moments, from writing messages of love on postcards to tasting as many Valentine’s Day treats as you’d like. Guests will also play 'Where Should We Begin - A Game of Stories' by Esther Perel (www.estherperel.com/where-should-we-begin-the-game), a game designed to inspire playfulness, storytelling and deepen connections.
The MOIC Cafe will feature special cocktails and treats celebrating the holiday, including a Love Potion ($11 pre-purchased as add-ons) and the Valentine's Day “Let’s Not Split” banana milkshake ($12 pre-purchased as add-ons). To upgrade the experience, choose from add-ons for special prices on seasonal cocktails, sweet treats and a heart headband.
Two-for-one tickets start from $49 for two adults (applicable to 11 to 14 Feb dates), and are free for children aged 2 and below. Tickets are available at www.museumoficecream.com/austin. Museum of Ice Cream Austin is open Thursday to Monday and is located at 11506 Century Oaks Terrace #128 at The Domain.
Museum of Ice Cream transforms concepts and dreams into spaces that provoke imagination and creativity. MOIC is designed to be a culturally inclusive environment and community, inspiring human connection and imagination through the universal power of ice cream. Museum of Ice Cream is a Figure8 brand.
