Glass Fiber Market Report 2021: Market was Valued at USD 11 Bn in 2020 and is Projected to be Worth USD 17.6 Bn by 2030

Global Glass Fibers market to surpass USD 17.6 billion by 2030 from USD 11 billion in 2020 at a CAGR of 4.3 % in the coming years, i.e., 2021-30.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Glass Fibers Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 17.6 billion by 2030. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 4.3 % between 2020 and 2030. The significant use of fiberglass in the construction and infrastructure industries, as well as the rising usage of fiberglass composites in the automotive industry, are two major factors driving the expansion of the fiberglass market.

“The worldwide capacity for fossil fuels is dwindling. As a result, increasing the usage of renewable energy sources is critical. One of the most important renewable energy sources is wind energy. The fiberglass market is being driven by the growing need for wind energy. In wind turbines, fiberglass composites are utilized to strengthen the blades and give high fatigue and corrosion resistance.”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global Glass Fibers market: Key Players

• Taiwan Glass Ind. Corp., (Taiwan)

• China Jushi Co., Ltd., (China)

• Owens Corning, (US)

• Nippon Electric Glass Co., Ltd., (Japan)

• Taishan Fiberglass Inc. (CTG), (China)

• Chongqing Polycomp International Corp. (CPIC), (China)

• Johns Manville Corp., (US)

• Binani 3B-the Fibreglass Company, (Belgium)

• Other Prominent Players

Fiberglass is a strong, lightweight material made up of thin glass fibers that can be woven into a woven layer or used as support. Fiberglass is weaker and stiffer than carbon fiber composites, but it is less brittle and less expensive. Fiberglass is a versatile material that is widely used in the composites sector. Excellent strength, low weight, bendability, and dimensional stability have all been demonstrated. Fiberglass is utilized in a variety of applications, including aircraft, boats, vehicles, swimming pools, storage tanks, roofing, pipelines, cladding, and casts.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the global Glass Fibers market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by end-use into Composites, Insulation, by resin type into Thermoset Resins, Thermoplastic Resins. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Glass Fibers market Segments

By End-use

• Composites

• Insulation

By Resin type

• Thermoset Resins

• Thermoplastic Resins

