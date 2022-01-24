Submit Release
Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

 

For Immediate Release:                                                      

January 24, 2022                                                                   

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

 

 

 

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY

 

 

Adams

Adams County District Board of Health

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Clark

Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Clermont

Village of Amelia

 

01/01/2018 TO 12/21/2021

 

 

 

Coshocton

Crawford Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Keene Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Cuyahoga

EPILOGUE INCORPORATED ALSO KNOWN AS ALWAYS HOME, INC.

 MED

07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020

 

 

 

Mayfield City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Darke

Union Christel Manor, Inc. DBA UCM Residential Services

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Erie

Erie County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Fairfield

Ohio Small Group Pool

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Village of Stoutsville

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Franklin

Christina R. Campbell, C.N.P.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Grandview Heights City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

School Employees Retirement System of Ohio

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Geauga

Berkshire Local School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hamilton

Jonathan S. Sorscher, M.D.

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Paula A. Morelli, C.N.M

 MED

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019

 

 

 

Winton Woods City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Harrison

Village of New Athens

 FFR

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Jefferson

Jefferson Health Plan

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Lawrence

Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Licking

Granville Exempted Village School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Hartford Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Lorain

Keystone Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Mahoning

Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Medina

Brunswick Hills Township

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Hinckley Township

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Montgomery

Vandalia-Butler City School District

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Muskingum

Village of Frazeysburg

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Pike

Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau

 FFR

01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018

 

 

 

Portage

Portage Area School Consortium

  IPA

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Richland

Pioneer Career and Technology Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Sandusky

Sandusky County Family and Children First Council

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Stark

City of Louisville

 

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Summit

Twinsburg Township Water District

  IPA

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Trumbull

Howland Township

 FFR

01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Warren

Warren County Educational Service Center

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Washington

Newport Water and Sewer District

 

01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020

 

 

 

Wayne

Norwayne Local School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

Williams

Montpelier Exempted Village School District

 

07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

 

 

 

 

 
           

 

A full copy of each report will be available online.

###

The Auditor of State’s office, one of five independently elected statewide offices in Ohio is responsible for auditing more than 6,000 state and local government agencies. Under the direction of Auditor Keith Faber, the office also provides financial services to local governments, investigates and prevents fraud in public agencies, and promotes transparency in government.

Contact:

Allie Dumski

Press Secretary

Press@ohioauditor.gov

 

 

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

