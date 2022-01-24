Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.
The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.
FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY
C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT
IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT
MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY
Adams
Adams County District Board of Health
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Clark
Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Clermont
Village of Amelia
01/01/2018 TO 12/21/2021
Coshocton
Crawford Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Keene Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Cuyahoga
EPILOGUE INCORPORATED ALSO KNOWN AS ALWAYS HOME, INC.
MED
07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020
Mayfield City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Darke
Union Christel Manor, Inc. DBA UCM Residential Services
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Erie
Erie County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Fairfield
Ohio Small Group Pool
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Village of Stoutsville
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Franklin
Christina R. Campbell, C.N.P.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Grandview Heights City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
School Employees Retirement System of Ohio
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Geauga
Berkshire Local School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hamilton
Jonathan S. Sorscher, M.D.
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Paula A. Morelli, C.N.M
MED
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019
Winton Woods City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Harrison
Village of New Athens
FFR
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Jefferson
Jefferson Health Plan
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Lawrence
Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Licking
Granville Exempted Village School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Hartford Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Lorain
Keystone Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Mahoning
Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Medina
Brunswick Hills Township
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Hinckley Township
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Montgomery
Vandalia-Butler City School District
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Muskingum
Village of Frazeysburg
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Pike
Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau
FFR
01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018
Portage
Portage Area School Consortium
IPA
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Richland
Pioneer Career and Technology Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Sandusky
Sandusky County Family and Children First Council
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Stark
City of Louisville
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Summit
Twinsburg Township Water District
IPA
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Trumbull
Howland Township
FFR
01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020
Warren
Warren County Educational Service Center
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Washington
Newport Water and Sewer District
01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020
Wayne
Norwayne Local School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
Williams
Montpelier Exempted Village School District
07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021
