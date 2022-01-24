For Immediate Release:

January 24, 2022

Audit Advisory for Tuesday, January 25, 2022

Columbus – Auditor of State Keith Faber’s office is responsible for auditing all public entities in Ohio. His mission is to protect Ohioans’ tax dollars while aggressively fighting fraud, waste and abuse of public money.

The Auditor’s office releases audit reports semiweekly and will release the following audits on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

FFR = FINDINGS FOR RECOVERY C = COMPREHENSIVE ANNUAL FINANCIAL REPORT IPA = INDEPENDENT PUBLIC ACCOUNTANT MED = MEDICAID PROGRAM INTEGRITY Adams Adams County District Board of Health 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Clark Clark County - Springfield Transportation Coordinating Committee IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Clermont Village of Amelia 01/01/2018 TO 12/21/2021 Coshocton Crawford Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Keene Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Cuyahoga EPILOGUE INCORPORATED ALSO KNOWN AS ALWAYS HOME, INC. MED 07/01/2018 TO 06/30/2020 Mayfield City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Darke Union Christel Manor, Inc. DBA UCM Residential Services MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Erie Erie County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Fairfield Ohio Small Group Pool IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Village of Stoutsville 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Franklin Christina R. Campbell, C.N.P. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Focus Learning Academy of Southwestern Columbus IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Grandview Heights City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 School Employees Retirement System of Ohio IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 State Teachers Retirement System of Ohio IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Geauga Berkshire Local School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hamilton Jonathan S. Sorscher, M.D. MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Paula A. Morelli, C.N.M MED 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2019 Winton Woods City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Harrison Village of New Athens FFR 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Jefferson Jefferson Health Plan IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Lawrence Tri-State STEM+M Early College High School IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Licking Granville Exempted Village School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Hartford Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Lorain Keystone Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Mahoning Mahoning County School Employees Insurance Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Medina Brunswick Hills Township IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Hinckley Township 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Montgomery Vandalia-Butler City School District IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Muskingum Village of Frazeysburg 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Pike Pike County Convention and Visitors Bureau FFR 01/01/2017 TO 12/31/2018 Portage Portage Area School Consortium IPA 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Richland Pioneer Career and Technology Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Sandusky Sandusky County Family and Children First Council 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Stark City of Louisville 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Summit Twinsburg Township Water District IPA 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Trumbull Howland Township FFR 01/01/2020 TO 12/31/2020 Warren Warren County Educational Service Center 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Washington Newport Water and Sewer District 01/01/2019 TO 12/31/2020 Wayne Norwayne Local School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021 Williams Montpelier Exempted Village School District 07/01/2020 TO 06/30/2021

A full copy of each report will be available online.

