Hank Wolfson Elected Partner at Gray, Gray, & Gray

Hank Wolfson, Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP is a business consulting and accounting firm based in Canton, Massachusetts that delivers the Power of More for clients.

CANTON, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hank S. Wolfson has been elected a Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP, a consulting, business advisory and accounting firm based in Canton, MA. Wolfson has served as the firm’s Chief Operating Officer since 2015 and will continue in that role.

“Hank Wolfson has played an essential part in our firm’s steady growth and expansion,” says James DeLeo, MBA, CPA/MST, Leading Partner at Gray, Gray & Gray. “His vision for our firm and management of the corporate side of Gray, Gray & Gray establishes a solid base that allows us to focus on serving our clients.”

During his tenure as COO of Gray, Gray & Gray, Wolfson has championed the use of technological advances to streamline internal processes and create efficiencies for the firm and its clients. “Few people know that, in the 1950s, Gray, Gray & Gray was one of first accounting firms in the U.S. to use computers to file taxes,” says Wolfson. “We have always been on the cutting edge of technology and continue to be so today.”

Wolfson has also focused the firm’s resources on enriching the work environment at Gray, Gray & Gray through “investment in human capital.” By embracing such processes as improving internal channels of communication, investing in staff training and wellness, and expanding Gray Academy, the firm’s internal leadership development program, Wolfson believes that the firm is actively demonstrating that, “We want our team members to be happy, fulfilled and successful.”

Prior to joining Gray, Gray & Gray, Wolfson served in senior operations management positions in the construction, architecture, accounting and food distribution industries. Hank Wolfson is a resident of Norwell, MA, and a graduate of the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth.

Gray, Gray & Gray, LLP has been named by Forbes magazine as one of “American’s Best Tax and Accounting Firms,” and as one of the “Best of the Best” top 50 accounting firms in America by INSIDE Public Accounting magazine. The firm provides consulting, business advisory, tax, and audit & assurance services to clients in a broad range of industries. Gray, Gray & Gray is a member of CPAmerica Inc., one of the largest associations of independent accounting firms in the United States. For additional information, call (781) 407-0300 or visit www.gggllp.com.