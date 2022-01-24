Submit Release
2020-2021 CRDC Data Submissions From NDE Are Complete

All data submissions from NDE on behalf of districts for the 2020-2021 Office of Civil Rights CRDC collection have been completed. NDE will not be uploading any additional data, so districts are now encouraged to log into CRDC’s submission website and check any data that NDE submitted. Districts must make corrections, fill in missing data, and lock in their data through the CRDC website by the due date of February 28, 2022. Reminder – districts can find CRDC guidance and instructions through their Resource Center website.

