North America cold storage Market to Hit USD 218.03 Bn by 2030 to Grow Steady at 10.27% CAGR – Analysis by Fatpos Global

North America cold storage Market to surpass USD 218.03 billion by 2031 from USD 82 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.27% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “North America cold storage Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to reach USD 218.03 billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 10.27% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, the growing penetration of connected devices and the existence of a many consumers base are the key trends accelerating market growth. Additionally, the growing automation of refrigerated warehouses is anticipated to improve the demand for the product. Automation in warehouses is attained with the application of cloud technology, conveyor belts, robots, energy management systems, and truck loading automation. Integration of workforce management solutions for picking optimization & workforce forecast has led to reduced labor costs.

“Raising awareness and increasing concern towards the low ozone depletion potential (ODP) and low global warming potential (GWP) refrigerants to tackle environmental and social facets coupled with increasing demand for energy-efficient natural refrigerants are the key components boosting the market. Inorganic refrigerants such as ammonia, CO2, and hydrocarbon-based refrigerants are the most popular natural refrigerants that are being increasingly preferred by end-users for their energy efficiency, low price, and low GDP & ODP”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

North America cold storage: Key Players

• Americold Logistics LLC

• Burris Logistics, Inc.

• Cloverleaf Cold Storage Company

• Lineage Logistics

• VersaCold Logistics Services

• Henningsen Cold Storage Company

• Other Prominent Players

A cold storage warehouse is used to store perishable items, such as fruits, vegetables, meat, seafood, and dairy products, at an anticipated temperature to keep the quality of the product for a long time. Cold storages play a critical part in the supply chain that ships groceries, medicines, and other temperature-sensitive products. A big initial investment is essential to set up a cold storage unit.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the North America cold storage market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. North America cold storage market is segmented by Warehouse into Private & Semi-Private, Public; By Application into Fruits and Vegetables, Dairy, Fish, Meat and Seafood, Processed Food and Others.

North America cold storage Segments:

By Warehouse

• Private & Semi-Private

• Public

By Application

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Dairy

• Fish

• Meat and Seafood

• Processed Food

• Others

