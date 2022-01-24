Submit Release
Troop F Weekly Report 01-17 to 01-23-22

Incident Type:         OAS

Date:                          1/17/2022

Town:                        Cyr Plantation

Trooper:                   Tr. Desrosier

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Cyr Plt. when he observed a male operating a vehicle that he knew to be suspended.  Tr. Desrosier verified with the license status which confirmed that the man in fact had a suspended license.  Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued the man a traffic citation for OAS.  The operator made arrangements with a friend to drive his vehicle from the roadway. 

 

Incident Type:         OAS / vcr / warrant

Date:                          1/17/2022

Town:                        mapleton

Trooper:                   Tr. roy

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Roy was patrolling the town of Mapleton when he observed a violation on a vehicle.  Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the operator.  The operator’s license was under suspension and Tr. Roy learned that the man was on bail conditions and had two active arrest warrants.  Tr. Roy placed the man under arrest and issued summons’ for OAS and Violation of conditions of release.  The man was transported to Presque Isle where he placed bail on his warrants.

 

Incident Type:         OAS

Date:                          1/17/2022

Town:                        dyer Brook

Trooper:                   Tr. Castonguay

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Dyer Brook when he observed a violation on a vehicle.  Tr. Castonguay attempted to stop the vehicle.  The vehicle had pulled into a private driveway and Tr. Castonguay pulled in behind the vehicle.  As Tr. Castonguay pulled in, the operator backed out of the driveway and took off towards Island Falls.  Tr. Castonguay pursued the vehicle for a short time and discontinued due to the poor road conditions.  The vehicle ultimately slid off the road.  Tr. Castonguay located the vehicle a short time later and placed the man under arrest.  The operator stated that he ran because his license was revoked.  Tr. Castonguay transported the man to jail and issued summonses for Operating after revocation and eluding an officer.

Incident Type:         WARRANT

Date:                          1/22/2022

Town:                        WOODLAND

Trooper:                   Tr. Rider

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle.  Tr. Rider learned that a passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant for his arrest.  Tr. Rider placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou to be bailed. 

 

Incident Type:         TRAINING

Date:                          12/18/2021

Town:                        Waterville

Trooper:                   Tr. Cotton

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Cotton attended the 4 Day Reid Technique of Investigative Interviewing and Advanced Interrogation Techniques at Waterville Police Department. 

 

Incident Type:         ACCIDENT with injury

Date:                          1/20/2022

Town:                        macwahoc

Trooper:                   Tr. Sylvia 

Brief Synopsis:       Tr. Sylvia responded to a single vehicle crash on the Military Road in Macwahoc. A male operator was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch striking several trees. The man was extricated from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non-life-threatening injuries. Meadow’s vehicle is considered totaled.  

