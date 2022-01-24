Troop F Weekly Report 01-17 to 01-23-22

Brief Synopsis: Tr. Desrosier was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Cyr Plt. when he observed a male operating a vehicle that he knew to be suspended. Tr. Desrosier verified with the license status which confirmed that the man in fact had a suspended license. Tr. Desrosier conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and issued the man a traffic citation for OAS. The operator made arrangements with a friend to drive his vehicle from the roadway.
Incident Type: OAS / vcr / warrant
Date: 1/17/2022
Town: mapleton
Trooper: Tr. roy
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Roy was patrolling the town of Mapleton when he observed a violation on a vehicle. Tr. Roy conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle and spoke with the operator. The operator’s license was under suspension and Tr. Roy learned that the man was on bail conditions and had two active arrest warrants. Tr. Roy placed the man under arrest and issued summons’ for OAS and Violation of conditions of release. The man was transported to Presque Isle where he placed bail on his warrants.
Incident Type: OAS
Date: 1/17/2022
Town: dyer Brook
Trooper: Tr. Castonguay
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Castonguay was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Dyer Brook when he observed a violation on a vehicle. Tr. Castonguay attempted to stop the vehicle. The vehicle had pulled into a private driveway and Tr. Castonguay pulled in behind the vehicle. As Tr. Castonguay pulled in, the operator backed out of the driveway and took off towards Island Falls. Tr. Castonguay pursued the vehicle for a short time and discontinued due to the poor road conditions. The vehicle ultimately slid off the road. Tr. Castonguay located the vehicle a short time later and placed the man under arrest. The operator stated that he ran because his license was revoked. Tr. Castonguay transported the man to jail and issued summonses for Operating after revocation and eluding an officer.
Incident Type: WARRANT
Date: 1/22/2022
Town: WOODLAND
Trooper: Tr. Rider
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Rider was conducting traffic enforcement in the town of Woodland and conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle. Tr. Rider learned that a passenger in the vehicle had an active warrant for his arrest. Tr. Rider placed the man under arrest and transported him to Caribou to be bailed.
Incident Type: TRAINING
Date: 12/18/2021
Town: Waterville
Trooper: Tr. Cotton
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Cotton attended the 4 Day Reid Technique of Investigative Interviewing and Advanced Interrogation Techniques at Waterville Police Department.
Incident Type: ACCIDENT with injury
Date: 1/20/2022
Town: macwahoc
Trooper: Tr. Sylvia
Brief Synopsis: Tr. Sylvia responded to a single vehicle crash on the Military Road in Macwahoc. A male operator was traveling southbound on the Military Road when he lost control of his vehicle due to the slush on the roadway and began skidding before striking a guardrail and then going into the ditch striking several trees. The man was extricated from the vehicle by Mattawamkeag Fire & Rescue and then transported to Penobscot Valley Hospital in Lincoln for non-life-threatening injuries. Meadow’s vehicle is considered totaled.
