SEARCHEN NETWORKS® Founder Releases Statement on Necessity, Importance of “Filter Bubble Transparency Act”
Looming legislation poised to reign-in big tech firms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google.
Simply put, they Big Tech hates this bill because they will no longer get away scot-free with populating their own products and services above others.”WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- WEST PALM BEACH, FL - John Colascione, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, issued the following statement on the looming The Filter Bubble Transparency Act, new legislation targeting big tech firms such as Facebook, Twitter, and Google; legislation he calls Big Tech’s Worst Nightmare, which is designed to reign-in search engine and social media companies whos tight grip on information leads to anti-competitive actions, censorship and political bias.
"This could be Google’s worst nightmare, because not only would it provide a treasure-trove of information on how Google’s secret algorithm works, far more than what is already opined by search engine experts, but it would also reveal Google’s likely and suspected political bias when it comes to showing news and information sites. This would be unprecedented in the eyes of those who study search engine algorithms."
Google’s Customer Solutions Team sent out an email on November 23, 2021, informing users of the The Filter Bubble Transparency Act, a bipartisan bill the tech company referred to as controversial, saying it could have unintended consequences and could disrupt many of the digital tools you use.
"The only 'unintended consequences' this bill is going to have is on Google and other tech giants who will lose a significant level of control over their bias ranking methodologies in the selection of content they present. Simply put, they hate this bill because they will no longer get away scot-free with populating their own products and services above others and will cease using their mighty leverage to make and break winners and losers."
John Colascione is the Chief Executive Officer of SEARCHEN NETWORKS®, a group of digital media companies based in West Palm Beach, FL. He specializes in Website Monetization, is a Google AdWords Certified Professional and authored an educational ‘how to’ book called “Mastering Your Website”.
