Seedtag Consolidates its Leadership in Europe and LatAm with an astonishing +80% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2021
The company expects to hit the $100M mark on an LTM basis in the 1H of 2022, and will expand into the US this year.MADRID, SPAIN, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Seedtag, the leader in contextual advertising in EMEA and LATAM, has today announced that it has supercharged growth in 2021 as more and more brands use its contextual technology globally. The high expectations set for the past year were significantly exceeded, resulting in anorganic year-over-year growth of +80% over the last twelve months, envisioning an aggressive organic growth forecast of +50% for 2022, hitting the $100M mark in the 1H of 2022.
Despite the challenges brought by 2021, it has been a momentous year for Seedtag. The company secured $40m in Series B funding led by Oakley Capital in September, as well as announced the acquisition of German competitor, Recognified. Seedtag also had major product releases, including Seedtag LAB, a program that provides value by enabling marketers to precisely understand their true audience by defining a data-driven content strategy. The contextual advertising expert has also increased its employee headcount by 50% since Q1 of 2021, now operating with 250+ employees across 9 offices globally.
The digital advertising world is seeing a shift in priorities as consumers become more conscious of data privacy than ever before. Brands need to take the necessary measures to go about advertising in the safest and most secure way for users. By leveraging Seedtag’s Contextual AI, LIZ©, brands can generate a sense of trust from their audiences, delivering relevant ads without needing their private information.
Seedtag aims to continue moving forward in its mission to be the global contextual advertising partner for brands and agencies. Therefore, the company is now expanding into the US market and will continue investing in its contextual AI technology, LIZ©, to provide the most relevant and engaging communications in a privacy first world.
Albert Nieto and Jorge Poyatos, Co-CEOs of Seedtag, state: "We're very excited about the financial results Seedtag accomplished in 2021. These numbers prove the massive opportunity there is within the market on a global scale, as well as the growing prospect within the contextual advertising industry. We've been able to go above and beyond in reaching and surpassing our financial targets, proving the potential of our services and our team to meet and exceed the clients' needs. In the end, these numbers help us demonstrate the value of investing in Seedtag and our influence in the market as a leading player, motivating us to continue working toward outperforming expectations as we grow and expand into new markets in 2022."
About Seedtag
Seedtag is the leading Contextual Advertising Company that creates highly impactful and engaging solutions for relevant premium visual content, powering targeting and returns for top publishers and the finest brands. The company’s contextual A.I. allows brands to engage with consumers within their universe of interest on a cookie-free basis.
Seedtag was founded in Madrid in 2014 by two ex-Googlers who wanted to get the most out of editorial images and to this day it is a global company that more than 250 employees and an important international presence with offices in Spain, France, Italy, UK, Benelux, Germany, Mexico, Brazil and Colombia.
