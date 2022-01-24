Voice Biometrics Market size is Projected To Reach USD 5686.94 million By 2030 At A CAGR of 11.3% - Fatpos Global

Voice Biometrics Market to surpass USD 5686.94 million by 2031 from USD 1950.14 million in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.3% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Voice Biometrics Market –Global Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2020 – 2021 and Forecasts to 2031” which is anticipated to Voice Biometrics Markets Market to surpass USD 5686.94 million by 2031 from USD 1950.14 Million in 2021 at a CAGR of 11.3% within the coming years, i.e., 2021-31. It will reach USD 5686.94 million by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, Components such as the growing demand for robust fraud finding and deterrence systems across the Banking, Financial Sectors, and Insurance industry and the need for decreasing authentication, validation, and identification charges are driving the implementation of Voice Biometrics Solutions across the world. Furthermore, global growth of e-business are a feature boosting the growth of the market.

“Fraudulent and spam activities have increased at a shocking rate with the beginning of digitalization across the banking sector. Through high-profile data fraudsters and fraudsters with access to banking identifications may gain access to customers’ bank accounts, creating the essential for a second or third level of security in the whole financial authentication structure. Voice Biometrics solutions cater to such needs of banks and financial agencies by smartly and quickly identifying a user based on his voiceprint. Hence, the market of Voice Biometrics is boosting”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Get Sample Copy of this Report with Graphs and Charts at: https://www.fatposglobal.com/sample-request-977

Note- This report sample includes

• Brief Introduction to the research report.

• Table of Contents (Scope covered as a part of the study)

• Research methodology

• Key Player mentioned in the report

• Data presentation

• Market Taxonomy

• Size & Share Analysis

• Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis

(Get fastest 12 Hours free sample report delivery from Fatpos Global. The final sample report covers COVID-19 Analysis.)

Voice Biometrics Market: Key Players

• SESTEK (Turkey)

• QSS Technosoft (India)

• Nuance (US)

• NICE (Israel)

• Verint (US)

• Pindrop (US)

• LexisNexis Risk Solutions (US)

• Phonexia (Czech Republic)

• VBG (US)

• Aculab (UK)

• Auraya (Australia)

• OneVault (South Africa)

• Aware (US)

• SpeechPro (US)

• LumenVox (US)

• Uniphore (India)

• Other prominent players

Voice biometrics is the mechanism of using a person’s voice as a distinctively identifying biological characteristic in order to confirm them. It is referred to as voice recognition. Voice Biometrics allows fast, frictionless, and highly protected access for a range of use cases from call center, mobile and online requests to chatbots, IoT devices, and physical access. Voice Biometrics is operated for voice acknowledgment and recognition through analysis of an individual’s speech, pitch, voice, and tone. In relations of security, it has a great advantage over passwords and PIN codes, as a password can be easily tracked or hacked; voice of an individual is as characteristic, unique, and sole as a fingerprint.

Up to 25% Discount, Inquiry Now: https://www.fatposglobal.com/custom-request-977

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of Voice Biometrics Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2031. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Components into Active and Passive. By Application into Authentication and Customer Verification, Transaction Processing, and others. By Industrial Vertical into Healthcare, BFSI, IT & Telecommunications, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Manufacturing, and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Download PDF Boucher: https://www.fatposglobal.com/free-broucher-977

Voice Biometrics Market Segments:

By Components

• Active

• Passive

By Application

• Authentication and Customer Verification

• Transaction Processing

• others

By Industrial Vertical

• Healthcare

• BFSI

• IT & Telecommunications

• Retail

• Media & Entertainment

• Manufacturing

• Others

Related Reports

Global Affective Computing Market

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market

