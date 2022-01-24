Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America Will Be Held Live in Mexico City, February 9-10
Our attendees and sponsors are so pleased to return to an in-person event in Latin America, as this is a great opportunity for attendees to reconnect.”NEW YORK, NY, USA, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ --
— Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events, Aviation Week Network
CONTACT: Elizabeth Kelley Grace
561-702-7471
Elizabeth@thebuzzagency.net
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America Will Be Held Live in
Mexico City, February 9-10
Aviation Week Network’s MRO Latin America (#MROLA) will return LIVE, February 9-10 in Mexico City. The two-day exhibitor showcase, and conference will be held at the Hilton Mexico City Reforma and will attract more than 325 registered attendees.
MRO Latin America is the premier event in this region for the maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) industry, designed for industry thought leaders and decision makers. The event will start with a reception on February 8 and will include engaging networking opportunities throughout the two days including a “two-minute mixer,” giving attendees the chance to build new relationships or reconnect with established contacts in the industry.
Industry experts will lead drill-down discussions, sessions, workshops, and business development opportunities in an intimate setting with attendees focused on growing their organizations in South America, Central America, Mexico and the Caribbean. More than 80% of the attendees are involved in the acquisition cycle as buyers and influencers.
The MRO Latin America Showcase, will enable attendees to shop solution providers showcasing tools, technology and service. The Showcase is only open to registered attendees. Visit here to register.
The event’s premium sponsor is Embraer with AerSale, Boeing, PartsBase, StandardAero, and Wencor Group serving as event sponsors.
“Our attendees and sponsors are so pleased to return to an in-person event in Latin America,” said Lydia Janow, Sr. Vice President of Events for Aviation Week Network. “We are attracting professionals/buyers from the area to not only to network after a year’s absence, but also designing an educational program that will enhance knowledge, best practices and the future outlook, as this is a great opportunity for attendees to reconnect.”
ABOUT AVIATION WEEK NETWORK
Aviation Week Network is the largest multimedia information and services provider for the global aviation, aerospace, and defense industries, serving 1.7 million professionals around the world. Industry professionals rely on Aviation Week Network to help them understand the market, make decisions, predict trends, and connect with people and business opportunities. Customers include the world's leading aerospace manufacturers and suppliers, airlines, airports, business aviation operators, militaries, governments and other organizations that serve this worldwide marketplace. Aviation Week Network’s portfolio delivers award-winning journalism, data, intelligence and analytical resources, world-class tradeshows and conferences, and results-driven marketing services and advertising is helping our customers succeed. Aviation Week Network is part of Informa Markets, a division of Informa PLC.
ABOUT INFORMA MARKETS
Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world’s leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com.
# # #
Elizabeth Grace
Informa
+1 561-702-7471
email us here