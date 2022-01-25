JABIAN CONSULTING SPONSORS LPGA ROOKIE AMANDA DOHERTY
Now more than ever, female athletes need more support and attention from corporate America to showcase their amazing talent”ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jabian Consulting announced today its first venture into professional sports through sponsorship of professional golfer and LPGA rookie Amanda Doherty. Doherty is making her LPGA debut this week at the Gainbridge LPGA at Boca Rio. As part of the sponsorship, Doherty will be wearing the Jabian Consulting logo on her shirt.
— Rob Amberg, Chief Marketing Officer
“Now more than ever, female athletes need more support and attention from corporate America to showcase their amazing talent,” said Rob Amberg, Jabian’s chief marketing officer. “Picking someone that aligned with our brand and company values was critical and we couldn’t be more excited to support Amanda.”
Doherty, from Roswell, Georgia, played collegiately at Florida State University and most recently played on the LPGA’s Symetra Tour, where she finished seventh in the season long points race to earn her promotion to the LPGA Tour.
“Playing on the LPGA Tour has been a dream of mine for many years and I’m grateful for Jabian’s support to see that happen,” said Doherty. “I’m proud to be affiliated with an organization that shares my drive and values.”
With this sponsorship, Jabian Consulting is building on its support of women and DEI organizations from last year’s Project Amplify, when it awarded more than $175,000 in sponsorships and grants to enable women and minority entrepreneurs for success. Amanda’s progress through the year can be tracked through her social media accounts, @amandadgolf.
Jabian Consulting is a strategic management and technology consulting firm with an integrated approach to creating and implementing strategies, enhancing business processes, developing human capital, and better aligning technology – ultimately helping clients become more competitive and profitable. Jabian blends functional expertise, industry knowledge, and senior experience to think strategically and act practically. It’s a Strategy that Works®.
Visit www.jabian.com for more information.
###
Robert Amberg
Jabian Consulting
+1 314-369-3256
robert.amberg@jabian.com