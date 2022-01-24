Keto Queen Kreations Offer Tasty Low-Carb Healthy Desserts & Breakfast Bake Mixes That Help People Avoid High-Carb Foods
Keto Lifestyle Continues to Grow Because of its Health Benefits
I realized there had to be other low-carb advocates like myself who wanted scrumptious desserts.”BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Keto or low-carb lifestyle is still going strong.
— Jordan Sanabria, founder of Keto Queen Kreations
According to Bolst Global, “keto” was the number 1 food-related search globally on Google with 25.4 million. Several studies, according to the website, “have linked the benefits of a ketogenic” lifestyle with various health problems.
Since then, with the CAGR of 5.3 percent of expected continued annual growth, the popularity of Keto or low-carb products has stayed popular worldwide.
“I started my low-carb lifestyle several years ago before the Keto craze was in full swing,” said Jordan Sanabria, who, three years ago, combined her love for cooking and baking with her keto lifestyle and founded Keto Queen Kreations. “That is when I realized I couldn’t find tasty desserts and breakfast, which is why I created my recipes.”
Sanabria said she started Keto Queen after her family and friends loved her low-carb desserts.
“I realized there had to be other low-carb advocates like myself who wanted scrumptious desserts,” Sanabria said. “Eventually, I quit my day job to concentrate solely on Keto Queen.”
Sanabria’s recipes first became popular on Etsy, which is when she opened Keto Queen’s Amazon store.
“We have been growing ever since,” she said.
Keto Queen Kreations include:
●Artisan Bread Mix
●Biscuits
●Brownie Mix
●Carrot Cake Mix
●Chocolate Cake Mix
●Chocolate Chip Cookies
●Double Chocolate Chip Cookies
●Cinnamon Coffee Cake Mix
●Classic Homestyle Muffin Mix
●Pancake Mix
●Pound Cake Mix
●Snickerdoodle Cookie Mix
●Sugar Cookie Mix
●Yellow Cake Mix
Keto Queen Kreations, which only uses organic ingredients, are nut-free, gluten-free, and sugar-free.
“We are popular because we created delicious bake mixes,” Sanabria said. “We have grown because our customers understand the health benefits of avoiding high-carb foods.”
