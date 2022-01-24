RFID in Retail Market Size & Share Estimated to Reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2030: Fatpos Global

Global RFID in Retail Market to surpass USD 26.5 Billion by 2031 from USD 10.1 Billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.11% in the coming years, i.e., 2021-31.

PHILADELPHIA, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fatpos Global has released a report titled “Global RFID in Retail Market - Analysis of Market Size, Share & Trends for 2014 – 2020 and Forecasts to 2030” which is anticipated to reach USD 26.5 Billion by 2031. According to a study by Fatpos Global, the market is anticipated to portray a CAGR of 10.11% between 2021 and 2031. According to the report, RFIDs in retail sector are used to know the inventory goods through where the goods can be known and tracked all the way until their delivery to several departmental stores. For instance, in the United States (US), all the departmental stores of Walmart practice RFID technology to track merchandising and shipment right up to their delivery in the departmental stores.

Responding to shifts in consumer behavior, retail supply chains, and stores have manufactured a flurry of curbside operations, “dark stores”—physical sites that are closed to clients and serve as fulfillment centers or distribution ideas—remote-selling options, and other innovations. In this new era, it is believed that radio-frequency identification (RFID) has the power to solve up to 5 percent top-line growth from better stockout management and reduction as well as to achieve a 10–15% reduction in inventory-related labor hours”, said a lead analyst at Fatpos Global.

Global RFID in Retail Market Key Players:

• CoreRFID

• GlobeRanger

• GAO RFID

• Honeywell International

• Impinj

• Invengo Technology

• Mojix

• Omni-ID

• ORBCOMM

• Tyco Retail Solutions

• Other Prominent Players

RFID can be defined as Radio Frequency Identification, is a technology, that uses radio waves to provide and gather the data and information stored on a tag attached to an object, animal, or human. Radiofrequency identification (RFID) in retail uses electromagnetic radio-frequency to deliver information and data from a tag attached to an object through the operation of a wireless scan system. It is largely employed for automatic identification and tracking purposes. The RFID in the retail market is predicted to grow significantly due to low cost, ease of tracking, and inventory management.

In the new report, Fatpos Global thrives to present an unbiased analysis of the Global RFID in Retail Market that covers the historical demand data as well as the forecast figures for the period, i.e., 2021-2030. The study includes compelling insights into growth that is witnessed in the market. The market is segmented by Product Type into Passive Tags and Active Tags; By Application into Agriculture, Commercial, Transportation, Healthcare, Logistics & Supply Chain, Aerospace, Defense, Retail, Security and Access Control, Sports, Animal Tracking, and Ticketing. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East, and Africa.

Market Regions

• North America:(U.S. and Canada)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

• Europe: (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, BENELUX, NORDIC, Hungary, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific: (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Middle East and Africa: (Israel, GCC, North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Global RFID in Retail Market Segments

By Product Type

• Passive Tags

• Active Tags

By Application

• Agriculture

• Commercial

• Transportation

• Healthcare

• Logistics & Supply Chain

• Aerospace

• Defense

• Retail

• Security and Access Control

• Sports

• Animal Tracking

• Ticketing

