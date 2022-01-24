STARRS Videocast Series, The Intellectuals Is Available Now

Episodes 4 and 5 are available plus Collaborators and Books

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- Insightful interviews of public intellectuals on topics of interest to the military community and the public as well. Conducted by STARRS co-founder and Executive Vice President and Vice Chair of the Board of Directors, Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF (Ret). Tune in for wide-ranging discussion about the consequences of “woke” policies in our military.Episode 4 with Elaine Donnelly, founder and President of the Center for Military Readiness (CMR). Established in 1993, CMR reports on and analyzes social issues at the intersection of culture and military readiness. CMR challenges policy makers to retain or restore sound priorities and high standards in all branches of the service, and takes the lead in defending elements of military culture that are essential for morale and readiness in the All-Volunteer Force. Interview at CD Media Episode 5 with former Lt Col Matt Lohmeier of the United States Space Force. Author of Irresistible Revolution: Marxism’s Goal of Conquest and the Unmaking of the American Military. For telling the truth about what is happening in the military, the former top Major in the USAF was hounded out of the Space Force with no benefits after 17 years of exemplary service for exercising his 1st Amendment rights. Matt lays bare the truth about the damage being done to our military by divisive Critical Race Theory doctrine and Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion praxis. Interview at CD Media.STARRS Collaboration:Center For Military Readiness (CMR): CMR remains at the forefront of informing the public of the dangers of social experimentation to the military from today’s pop culture fads. For more information on CMR’s 2022 goals see: CMR Challenge : Strengthen Our Military – Secure American Freedoms - CMR (cmrlink.org)STARRS Board of Advisor member and CMR President Elaine Donnelly exposes the DOD’s off-track and one-sided “extremism” emphasis with incisive analysis and great effect. See the Federalist article at Pentagon Efforts To Root Out 'Extremism' Almost Entirely Ignore The Left (thefederalist.com)Books on ParadeAn eclectic collection of books published by STARRS talented Directors, Officers, Board Members, and Members:STARRS Executive Vice President, Dr. Ron Scott, Col, USAF (Ret)The 2012 Political Contest in America: Conversations with a GadflyBoard Member Jane Hampton CookBattlefields and Blessings: Stories of Faith and Courage from the Revolutionary WarMaggie Houston: My Father’s HonorThe Faith of America’s First LadiesStories of Faith and Courage from the War in Iraq and AfghanistanB is for BaylorWhat Does the President Look Like?America’s Star-Spangled StoryAmerican PhoenixThe Burning of the White HouseResilience on Parade: Short Stories of Suffragists and Women’s Battle for the Vote.STARRS Vice President for Information Technology Dennis Haugh, USAFA ‘73The Pocket Guide to CommunismThe Road to Americanism: The Constitutional History of the United StatesStability, Justice and Clarity: How to Restore Social SanityPolitical Vertigo: Stabilizing Politics in an Upside-Down WorldSTARRS Board Member Lt Col Buzz Patterson, USAF (Ret)Conduct Unbecoming: How Barack Obama Is Destroying the Military and Endangering Our SecurityDereliction of Duty: Eyewitness Account of How Bill Clinton Compromised American National SecurityWar Crimes: The Left’s Campaign to Destroy Our Military and Lose the War on TerrorSTARRS Newsletter Editor, Col Tracey Meck, USAF (Ret)See You Along the Way; Reflections of a Veteran Hiking the Camino de Santiago Learn more about STARRS and ‘The Intellectuals”: Established in Spring 2021, STARRS, a 501(3)c provides an educational resource on racism and radicalism in the military services as well as the importance of defending the Declaration of Independence and U.S. Constitution. Contact and learn more about STARRS and how you can help oppose racism and radicalism in the services at https://www.starrs.us