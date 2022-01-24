Women in Business: The rise of women in leadership at The Abrahamic Business Circle Investment Summit

Women in Business at The Abrahamic Business Circle

The Panel will be presented by a multicultural group of women panelists who represent the voice of many successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- During the first event of 2022 of The Abrahamic Business Circle, "Let Money Talk," women will play an important role. The Panel, "Women in Business: The rise of women in leadership," will be presented by a multicultural group of women panelists who represent the voice of many successful entrepreneurs and industry leaders.

The essential objective of this Panel in The Abrahamic Business Circle Summit is to share experiences among highly successful women and discuss solutions to insert women in the process of economic and social recovery.

Attendees will learn with exceptional women like H.E. Hjayceelyn M. Quintana', Ambassador of the Philippines to the UAE, among many others, who will speak about the importance of female leadership for change and the presence of women in decision-making bodies; social innovation, and collaborative economy as new ways to create jobs.

Women today are farmers, factory workers, CEOs, scientists, engineers, or doctors, and they do many other jobs that were unthinkable in the past. Women's activity has a tremendous positive impact on the economy, business, agriculture, and industry, as domestic workers, market vendors, migrant workers, and unpaid caregivers. For this reason, an action plan must be built and carried out to encourage more women to be part of a more equitable future with economic improvements for all.

The Panel will conclude by reflecting on the challenges of women entrepreneurs and the roadmap for female entrepreneurship in this new scenario caused by COVID.

This Summit will undoubtedly be an opportunity for training, connection, and visibility to broaden our horizons. Join them on March 29, 2022.

The Abrahamic Business Circle is one of the fastest-growing global networking organizations and aims to present an innovative Global Entrepreneurial Dialogue forum to stimulate business.

Founded by Dr. Raphael Nagel, the organization comprises high-level individuals who share the same vision in promoting ECONOMIC DIPLOMACY through BUSINESS. The organization's initiative will generate tremendous opportunities not only in cultural but also in economic exchanges.

