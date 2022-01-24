Submit Release
News Search

There were 167 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,843 in the last 365 days.

Securities companies report record profits

VIETNAM, January 24 -  

Securities companies report record profits on the back of impressive growth by the stock market. — Photo courtesy of VCSC

HCM CITY — Securities companies reported huge revenues and profits last year on the back of impressive growth by the stock market.

SSI Securities Corporation achieved revenues and pre-tax profits of VNĐ7.77 trillion (US$342 million) and VNĐ3.33 trillion ($146.57 million), increases of 71.7 per cent and 112.6 per cent from 2020.

Viet Capital Securities reported profit before tax of VNĐ1.85 trillion ($81.43 million) on net revenues of VNĐ 3.73 trillion ($164.18 million), 95 per cent and 115 per cent up.

Viet Dragon Securities Corporation said its revenues were 123 per cent up at nearly VNĐ1.04 trillion and pre-tax profit wasVNĐ 534.9 billion, 185 per cent up.

Agribank Securities Corporation and KB Securities Vietnam JSC and Tecom Securities also reported higher profits.

Despite being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, the stock market saw a record year. The VN-Index repeatedly rose to new highs, market capitalisation rose sharply, liquidity continued to rise after starting in 2020, and the number of investors exploded.— VNS

 

 

 

 

You just read:

Securities companies report record profits

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.