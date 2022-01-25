Documentary Film “GROW” “Official Selection” & Official Finalist Vancouver International Independent Film Festival
Urban Gardening Rooted in Community
We set out building our agro-park, an oasis in the city, and wondered how the people would respond. We’re overwhelmed by the affirmation and heartfelt support we received..”VANCOUVER, CANADA , January 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- GROW" the remarkable short documentary film of a local community's urban garden, was voted as an “Official Selection” and an official Quarter-Finalist at the Vancouver Independent Film Festival last week.
— Peter Rothe
The visually rich, poetic and contemplative film provides a glimpse into the rejuvenative powers of community gardening. “ I was attracted to this project,” Director, Maclovia Martel remarked, “ because of the importance of bringing greater attention to the urban gardening revolution.” Executive Producer, Michael Potter, added, “I don’t want to give away any plot spoilers, but the film goes beyond the relationship of urban gardening and community, and touches on the powerful inspirational, spiritual and healing qualities of community gardening.”
Peter Rothe, president of Feed & Be Fed, and a key subject of the film, suggests, “We set out building our agro-park, an oasis in the city, and wondered how the people would respond. We’re overwhelmed by the affirmation and heartfelt support we received.. The garden, its value and its lessons do not have to be explained. Everyone gets it. As Marshal McLuhan said - ‘the medium is the message’.”
About - Feed & Be Fed
In the one and a half years since its inception, Feed and Be Fed has transformed a blighted vacant lot into a thriving and verdant urban farm. Guided by its core principle, that the benefits of service are reciprocal, this young organization has marshaled the good will and hard work of hundreds of community volunteers, young and old, cultivating and maintaining rows of fruits, vegetables and bee-friendly flowers. Shared work is the primary delivery system for its mission to raise awareness of high impact environmental issues: food quality, food waste, local food sourcing, key factors in establishing a healthy, sustainable future.
A central feature of the Feed and Be Fed mission is the reduction of waste, especially food waste. The organization has established a composting program received a big boost this year from a grant awarded by the California Department of Resources Recycling and Recovery. Throughout 2020 and 2021 Feed and Be Fed used it’s community network to aid in the distribution of over $180,000 in micro grants to vulnerable individuals and small businesses
Delievery impact through the pandemic.
- Feed and Be Fed continues to grow its relationship with the LA Unified School District at it’s San Pedro Science Center where we will be teaching a series of environmental and sustainability classes this Spring.
- Feed and Be Fed are developing grant funding to employ a homeless or potentially homeless community member as a staff gardener.
- Feed and Be Fed are developing materials and presentations by members of the indigenous Tongva community to share their perspective on the history and care of land we occupy.
- Feed and Be Fed are now hosting quarterly “Art in the Garden” classes where kids and adults are encouraged to observe nature as a model for artistic expression.
www.feedandbefed.org
About -Vancouver International Independent Film Festival
The organizing and administrative team of the Vancouver Independent Film Festival started their activities ten years ago, in the form of a successful collaboration between Vancouver-based Pacific United Production and 24 frames company in Canada. Since this cooperation’s commencement, countless events, from screenings and stage performances to appreciation nights, galas and cruise trips on opening and closing ceremonies, have been successfully executed in Vancouver. Following the remarkable success in Vancouver’s organizing events, the need and demand for a Festival in Vancouver became prominent. With specific attention to the diverse population in Vancouver, the decision was made to organize and execute a genuine international film festival to cover all the nationalities and communities in Vancouver and, to a greater extent, in Northern America. The Vancouver Independent Film Festival was created with both a seasonal and yearly structure with online and physical screenings. At the end of each season, the jury selects the winners of each category through private screenings. The winners of each season “might” be then considered for yearly competition; if they get chosen by the programming committee, they will be shown and compete with other films-winners at the annual event. The location of the festival is Kay Meek Art Centre. Considering the Covid’d situation, if we manage to have a physical event this year, the official selection nominees are more than welcome to attend our annual screening event and red carpet ceremony. Winners will be announced on our website and social media pages every season. What have been created was Vancouver Independent Film Festival which is a yearly film festival with online and physical screenings. At the end of each season, the jury selects the winners of each category through private screenings. The winners of each season will be then considered for yearly competition; if they get selected by the programming committee , they will be shown and compete with other films-winners at the yearly event. The location of the festival is Kay Meek Art Centre.
About Maclovia Martel
Maclovia Martel is an LA based, screenwriter, and documentarian. Trained at Otis College of Art she became an art major. Using all she encompassed through short films in school, Music, and her fine art background she began making documentaries and writing Screen plays.
