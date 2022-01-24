3 BR/1.5 BA Brick Home on 2+ Acres in Chesterfield, VA set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group announces the auction, from an estate, of a well-built 3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch style home on 2.85 +/- acres with a detached garage/shop in Chesterfields, VA”FREDERICKSBURG, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction, from an estate, of a well-built 3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch style home on 2.85 +/- acres with a detached garage/shop in Chesterfields, VA, on Tuesday, February 1 according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
“By order of a Power of Attorney, we have been contracted to market and sell this well- built brick Chesterfield County home. The home can be occupied immediately, and updated at the new owner's convenience, said Nicholls. “Bid Your Price and Make it Yours!!!”
“Conveniently located on Belmont Rd. (Rt. 288) and across the road from Pocahontas State Park, and only 3 miles from Chesterfield County Airport, 5 miles from Rt. 360, the property is only a short drive to I-95, Richmond & Richmond International Airport,” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The auction’s date, address and highlights follow below noted Wilson.
Tuesday, February 1 – 3 pm -- 9300 Belmont Rd., Chesterfield, VA 23832
3 BR/1.5 BA brick ranch style home on 2.85 +/- acres in Chesterfield County, VA (2 parcels sold as a whole)
• This homes measures 1,326 +/- sf. and features an eat-in kitchen (all appliances convey); living room; family room w/fireplace; attic
• Hardwood flooring; tile in kitchen & bathrooms; carpet in living room
• Heating: hot water oil fired burner (above ground tank); Cooling: window unit; fireplace in family room
• Bored well; water heater: boiler
• Detached 416 +/- sf. garage/shop
• For more highlights and details, visit www.nichollsauction.com.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
