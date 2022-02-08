Halen Technology Leading The Charge As A Premier Black Owned Tech Company
I wanted to create Halen to help drivers by reducing their downtime and maximizing their day. And for our clients, reduce their information exposure to minimize potential security risks”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, February 8, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Halen Technology is a Black-owned groundbreaking IT firm redefining hassle-free with its multifaceted Super App.
As Halen is rearing to launch its multifaceted Super App, it is creating more than one type of paradigm shifts. While the app will synchronize a myriad of services from food deliveries to ride-sharing and even flight booking, that is not the most impressive aspect of this burgeoning company.
What truly defines this company that stands to capitalize on a $1.5 trillion market is that Halen Technology is Black owned.
In a perfect world, the ethnicity of a founder would never matter in the company’s success. However, the world is no utopia.
In fact, the tech arena is one of the least diverse spaces. While Silicon Valley has come under heavy fire for its racial gatekeeping, that has done little to move the needle. The reality is that successfully operating a Black-owned tech outfit spans beyond Silicon Valley.
To date, Black-led tech firms only receive less than 1% of venture capital invested in the country and face overwhelming scrutiny. The misconception that Black tech entrepreneurs lack the necessary acumen and knowledge to survive in the space leads investors and customers to have unrealistic expectations and increased criticism.
Black tech companies must work twice as hard, with fewer resources, to exceed the same goals as their counterparts. This leads many Black-owned tech outfits to either downplay or completely hide their origin.
So, it is quite the feat to know that Halen is pioneered by Edward Mbeche, a proud Black tech maverick who hails from a quaint rural Tanzanian village. Mbeche’s repertoire boasts well over a decade of expertise garnered from a dynamic tenure in various industries, including technology, entertainment, and transportation.
Mbeche has always been fascinated with crafting easy-to-use solutions for people and has accomplished this with Halen.
The Super App Halen has developed will take convenience to an elevated level. This one-stop application will only need one sign-up, adding payment methods once and then the user will have full access to Halen’s network of service partners.
Currently, Halen is actively seeking investors who have the vision and drive to invest in the revolutionary mobile delivery that Mbeche and his team are fearlessly helming. With hopes of a full release by the second quarter of 2022, Halen aims to successfully raise 1.5 million dollars that will give way to its franchise model.
When asked what led him to create Halen, Mbeche posited, “I wanted to create Halen to help drivers by reducing their downtime and maximizing their day. And for our clients, reduce their information exposure to minimize potential security risks.”
Halen may have created a super app, but more than anything else, they represent a future where Tech is diverse and equitable.
To learn more, visit gethalen.com
