Human Behavior Specialist Tony J. Selimi Wins the Corporate Coaching & Recruitment Business Coach of the Year 2021 Award
Corporate Vision Magazine Announces Tony J. Selimi, Life Strategist, as the winner of the UK Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of 2021 Award.
To step into the greatness and potential of our divinity requires us to live authentically, congruently, and have a purpose that goes beyond ourselves.”LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 24, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corporate Vision Magazine has announced Tony J. Selimi, Internationally renowned Award-winning Author, Life Strategist, and Business Coach Specialising in Human Behavior and Maximizing Human Potential as the winner of the UK Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of 2021 Award.
Coaching and recruitment are integral parts of any business, as they encourage employees to develop and grow. Companies have had to adapt to changes in the last two years, so the coaching needed to facilitate these changes has also rapidly increased. The Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Awards look to recognise the achievements and innovations within the sector and how they have improved practices and procedures in the industry.
Awards Coordinator Jazmin Collins took a moment to discuss the success of those recognised in this year's program: "I'd like to offer my sincere congratulations to all the companies and individuals recognised this year! It's been tough, but the winners have persevered to help others in these trying times. We look forward to seeing what 2022 brings you!"
Selimi's expertise and specialisation in helping people and organisations realise their full potential led to being selected and acknowledged for his contribution to transforming businesses, leaders, teams, and individuals in creating positive impact, change, and transformation in individuals and organisations. Tony has dedicated the last three decades to successfully climbing the corporate ladder, leading and managing multi-million-billion technology and people transformation programs, researching, testing, studying, and creating one-of-a-kind transformational principles and methods.
He travels the world speaking, consulting, coaching and applying the most beneficial principles of coaching, mentoring, psychotherapy, NLP, CBT, mindset, spirituality, business, wealth building, emotional intelligence, and neuroscience to assist others in creating a lifelong personal, professional, financial and business transformations.
Selimi's drive is to use all he has learned and continues to learn to improve lives—as many as he can—and it's his mission, vision and focus on inspiring and teaching men and women of all professions, nationalities, creeds and colours how to become purposeful and disciplined masters of themselves and dedicated and inspired leaders and teachers of others. To revolutionise our approach to mental, emotional, spiritual, relationship, career, social, business, and financial empowerment, growth and wellbeing.
The result of over 30 years of careful and rigorous study, Tony's unique Behavioral Change Principles®️ (BCP®️), TJSeMethod: ALARM®️and The Unfakeable Code Method®️ has helped thousands of people worldwide to overcome their own personal, professional, familial, business, and leadership challenges and lead happier, more inspired, fulfilling, and prosperous lives.
Selimi shared his reason why he created one of a kind methods for transformation "You see, I don't subscribe to the belief that one model or approach to overcoming challenges fits all or that you can do it all by yourself, nor that coaching or therapy should take months or even years. In my three decades as a senior technologist, business consultant, Reiki Master Healer and transformational life coach, the number one thing my clients want is to use a combination of holistic, pragmatic, and scientifically based methods and tools to help them be free of their pain, issues, and life predicaments as quickly, effectively and as painlessly as possible."
His work has changed the lives of his clients by helping them get unstuck, clarify and align their daily actions with their hierarchy of values to their daily lives, build iconic ethical businesses, transform team dynamics, improve organisational culture sales, as well as assist people with bringing into their lives co-loving relationships, achieve work-life balance, and find inner peace and attain ultimate health and happiness. His feature as the winner of the UK Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of 2021 Award has been seen by readers across the country. It has undoubtedly inspired many worldwide.
Read Selimi's incredibly moving and inspiring story and dedication to assisting individuals and companies maximise human awareness and awaken people's innate leadership, greatness, and wisdom here.
About Tony J. Selimi
As an Internationally Award-Winning Life Strategist and Business Coach Specialising in Human Behavior, Leadership Development and Maximizing Business and Human Potential, Tony J. Selimi globally assists people from all professions and businesses from all market sectors engaged in high-stress performance, productivity, and purpose missions to turn their challenges in stepping stones, map out a clear vision, mission, purpose and create a detailed plan and strategy for achieving their greatest aspirations. He co-created the 'Living My Illusion – The Truth Hurts award-winning life coaching documentary, created the Into Your Divinity Documentary Series and pioneered several trademarked methodologies in human development. Winner of the London SME Most Visionary Entrepreneur 2020 award, a winner of Corporate Coaching and Recruitment Business Coach of the Year 2021 Award, Silver Winner of Literary Book Award 2021, and Winner of Maincreast Media Book Award 2021 for A Path to Wisdom, #Loneliness, and The Unfakeable Code®. Tony appeared in various national magazines including Soul and Spirit, Global Women, Science to Sage, Hitched, Migrant Women, Accelerate Your Business, Changing Careers Magazine, Consciousness Magazine, Your Wellness, Time Out, Pink Paper, Gay Star News, Key Person Influence, and Soul Mate Relationship World Summit. Tony's unique wisdom is sought regularly by various radio broadcasters to inspire their listeners, including Hay House Radio, Voice of America, Radio Macedonia, Radio Kosova, Beyond 50, Knowledge for Men, Love and Freedom, Empty Closet, Donna Sebo Show, News for the Soul, Channel Radio, Untangled FM, Self-Discovery, and Spirit Radio. He's been featured on Digging Deep Show for SKY TV, Top Channel, Klan Kosova, AlsatM, Jeta – KohaVision, RTM, MTV2, Kanal 21, Oxygen TV, Rudina, BBC, SKY, ABC, NBC, CBS, and FOX, reaching over 100 million people.
He is known for leaving his clients feeling revitalised, energised, and transformed.
