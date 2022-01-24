Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the Healthy Snack to Eat
American consumers realize that sugar-riddled snacks are unhealthy, which is why Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips are the perfect snack for the post-pandemic era.
The main ingredient in Mr. Favourite chips is green plantains, which are a great source of fiber, vitamins, and minerals.
Green Plantain Chips are Coming to America
Green Plantain Chips are Coming to America

You used to find green plantains in health food markets and ethnic grocers. Now, you can get them in major supermarkets across the country.

"Even before COVID-19, healthy living was on the rise," said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. "We wanted to create a snack that is healthy and tasty."
“Even before COVID-19, healthy living was on the rise,” said Ani Paulose, founder of the Canadian-based Mr. Favourite, which makes a variety of plantain chips that will soon be available in the U.S. “We wanted to create a snack that is healthy and tasty.”
Paulose said consumers today want to know the ingredients in their snacks.
“They don’t want to need a dictionary,” Paulose said. “This is why we made Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips, which has three simple ingredients: green plantains, salt and palm oil. The chips are vegan, gluten-free, and trans-fat-free. Our chips also don’t contain added sugar, which more consumers are trying to avoid.”
Paulose said many foodies call plantains a “superfood.”
“People may not realize that plantains are a good source of vitamins C, A, B-6, magnesium, and potassium,” he said. “Plantains also have high fiber. which the Mayo Clinic says is essential for a healthy diet.”
Paulose said eating green plantains has another health benefit.
According to Consumer Reports, green plantains are a great source of resistant starch, which is not found in many foods.
“Resistant starch passes through your system largely undigested, so blood sugar levels rise more slowly after you eat it than when you eat other types of carbs. This may help improve type 2 diabetes and control weight,” Consumer Reports wrote.
Plantains may not be as famous as their cousin, the banana, but they are going mainstream.
“You used to find green plantains in health food markets and ethnic grocers,” Paulose said. “Now, you can get them in major supermarkets across the country.”
Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips come in three delicious flavors:
●Regular flavor, when sometimes, simple is better.
●Mouthwatering Sour Cream & Onion.
●Chili Garlic is a tasteful blend of coarsely ground chilies and garlic with a sweet and spicy flavor.
“We believe consumers will appreciate the health advantages of eating Mr. Favourite Plantain Chips rather than regular chips,” Paulose said. “Look for our chips in the U.S. this year.”
For more information, visit mrfavourite.com.
