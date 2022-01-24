Submit Release
RE: I-89 Lane Closure

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I-89 NB near mile marker 80.6 is reopened at this time

 

Thank you for you patience. Please drive carefully.

 

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

 

From: Savard, DeAnna Sent: Sunday, January 23, 2022 5:05 PM To: DPS - A1 Disp <DPS.A1Disp@vermont.gov>; DPS - VSP Media <DPS.VSPMedia@list.vermont.gov> Subject: I-89 Lane Closure

 

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

 

I-89 NB near mile marker 80.6 is down to one lane due to a motor vehicle accident.  Drivers can expect slight  traffic delays at this time.

 

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

 

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

 

DeAnna Savard

Emergency Communications Dispatcher I

VSP Williston PSAP

2777 St. George Rd

Williston, VT 05495

802-878-7111  /   PSAP Fax  802-878-3173

 

